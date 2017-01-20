Mainer claims NESCAC swimming honor

Mary Erb of Connecticut College has been named the New England Small College Athletic Conference Performer of the Week for her record-setting performances.

The freshman from Readfield set school marks in the 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 5.6 seconds) and the 200 breaststroke (2:21.9) in a recent meet against Williams College. The Ephs defeated the Camels 186-108.

Erb’s 200 swim earned her a provisional qualifying time for the NCAA Division lll nationals in March. Williams defeated Connecticut College 186-108. She attended Kent Hills School.

Connecticut College is ranked ninth in the most recent NCAA Division lll poll.

Lasco sets mark

Destin Lasco, racing in a 25-meter pool, set a National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association record this week in the 200 individual medley. His time of 2:02.1 nipped the previous record of 2:02.5.

Lasco competes for Mainland Regional High School in New Jersey.

Moore owns 5 Class A bests

Cheverus High School’s Shane Moore has posted the fastest performances in five individual events among the state’s Class A swimmers through Jan. 15, according to recent Maine Principals’ Association rankings. The Stags of Portland have won four consecutive Class A championships.

The senior leads in the 200 free, (1:45.2), 200 IM (1:58.8), 50 free (21.1), 100 butterfly (55.1) and the 100 free (47.1).

Carson Prouty of Bangor is ranked second in the 200 free (1:50.9), 200 IM (2:03.4) and 100 back (56.3), and brother Colby Prouty is second in the 100 free (49.1) and the 500 free (5:06.8).

Connor Perron has recorded the fastest 500 (4:48.5).

Caitlyn Tycz of Brunswick dominates the Class A girls field to date. Tycz, who competed in the 2016 Olympic Trials for the Long Reach Swim Club of Bath, owns the lead position in the 100 backstroke (57.1), 500 free (5:07.2), 100 free (55.0) 100 butterfly (54.8), 200 individual medley (2:13.7) and the 200 free (1:57.6).

In Class B, five swimmers lead events in boys field. Ellsworth’s Sam Alvarado heads the 200 free (1:50.9) and the 500 free (4:56.6).

Old Town swimmer Noah Burr leads the 200 individual medley (2:07.4), and teammate Nick Gould tops the 100 butterfly (54.1) and the 100 back (54.7).

Liam Sullivan of Mount Desert Island in Bar Harbor has turned the fastest 100 breaststroke (1:03), and Ellsworth’s Camden Holmes (49.8, 100 free) is speediest among the field.

Two Morse High swimmers, senior Anne Tolan (50 free, 24.3) and freshman Olivia Harper (100 back, 58.7), are among the leaders in girls Class B.

In the Class A six-dive competition, Bangor’s Ellie Stone’s 208.5 points are best in the field.

This year’s Maine Principals’ Association State Championships are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

— Class B boys, Feb. 18, at UMaine.

— Class B girls, Feb. 20, at UMaine.

— Class A boys, Feb. 20, at Bowdoin.

— Class A girls, Feb. 20, at Bowdoin.

Ploch set for Maine return

When Colby Sawyer visits Husson University on Saturday in Bangor, former Old Town High School swimmer Jameson Ploch will be among the Chargers’ racers. The son of Old Town High Coach David Ploch is a senior who competes in multiple events including the 100, 200 and 400 individual medley events.