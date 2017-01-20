Former Florida Gators quarterback among three UMaine football transfers

The University of Maine football team has added three transfers for the 2017 season, including a quarterback who spent time at the University of Florida, the school announced Friday.
Quarterback Max Staver, tight end Brendan O’Neil and offensive lineman Quadrick Barnes will join coach Joe Harasymiak’s Black Bears for spring practices.
Staver, a 6-foot-5, 240-pounder from Brentwood, Tennessee, will have one year of eligibility remaining. He has spent time at Houston Baptist College, Florida and Tyler Junior College.
Staver starred at Brentwood Academy in Tennessee, and he was recruited by the likes of Florida, Louisville, Memphis and Mississippi State.
He redshirted as a freshman at Florida under Will Muschamp before heading to Tyler Junior College, where he suffered an injury. He subsequently went to Houston Baptist, where he started 10 games and passed for 1,010 yards and five touchdowns in a four-quarterback system.
Staver played in four games last fall, throwing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He joins a quarterback group that also includes senior Drew Belcher and sophomore Jack Walsh, who will compete to replace departing senior Dan Collins.
O’Neil comes to UMaine after spending two seasons at Wake Forest University of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The 6-4, 230-pound native of Burlington, Massachusetts, did not see any action for the Demon Deacons, redshirting as a freshman. Coming out of high school in 2013, he was ranked as the nation’s 39th best tight end. He will have three years of eligibility with the Black Bears.
Barnes, a 6-1, 320-pounder, spent a season at Lackawanna Junior College in Pennsylvania, where he earned second-team Junior College All-America honors.
The Virginia native was an all-state selection at Petersburg High School. He will have three years of eligibility at UMaine.