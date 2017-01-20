Boston University power-play goals in third period sink Black Bears

The Boston University Terriers’ power play has been on a tear of late, and it came through again Friday night against a University of Maine Black Bears team that has struggled on the penalty kill recently.

The Terriers received power-play goals 1:50 apart in the third period to snap a 1-1 tie, and they went on to post a 4-1 Hockey East victory over the Black Bears at Agganis Arena in Boston.

BU, ranked third in one national poll and fourth in another, outshot UMaine 41-14 en route to its seventh straight win. BU is now 15-5-2 overall, 8-2-2 in Hockey East.

UMaine fell to 8-12-3 and 2-8-1, respectively.

The two teams will play at 7:30 Saturday night at Alfond Arena in Orono.

Blaine Byron staked UMaine to a 1-0 lead on the power play in the first period, but Clayton Keller tied it up late in the second period.

Carpenter broke the tie on the power play with 7:50 remaining when he was parked near the top of the circle to the right of UMaine goalie Rob McGovern and he one-timed a diagonal pass from the right point by Dante Fabbro past McGovern. Chad Krys also assisted on the goal.

The Terriers went back on the power play 37 seconds later, and Jordan Greenway capitalized as he circled out of the right corner and snapped a 20-foot wrist shot into the far corner past McGovern’s blocker. Keller had the only assist.

BU had entered the game with six power-play goals in its last 14 chances and went 2-for-7 with the man advantage on the evening.

The Black Bears had allowed nine power-play goals on the previous 26 chances against them.

But UMaine hadn’t allowed more than three power-play chances in a game over its past five games.

The Black Bears went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Nikolas Olsson added an insurance goal just 1:08 later off a three-on-two as Ryan Cloonan flipped a perfect pass onto his stick while he was in full stride, and Olsson cut left to right across the low slot and tucked the puck past McGovern before the goalie could get across.

Byron opened the scoring with a low wrist shot from the point. Cam Brown picked up an assist on the goal, as did Nolan Vesey.

The assist extended Brown’s points streak to seven games (two goals, 12 assists).

Keller got the equalizer with 1:32 left in the middle period as he scored with a backhander. Carpenter and Brandon Hickey assisted on the goal.

Jake Oettinger finished with 13 saves but had to make just eight over the final two periods as the Terriers outshot UMaine 31-8.

McGovern was credited with 37 stops.

UMaine coach Red Gendron said penalties did them in.

“That’s how it got away from us in the third period,” said Gendron who noted that two of his team’s three power plays were abbreviated because his players took penalties.

“For us, it’s about limiting the other team to no more than three or four power plays per game. Three or four are going to happen because it’s hockey,” said Gendron who added that another problem was that his team didn’t shoot the puck enough.

UMaine is now 1-7-1 when it gives the opposing team at least seven power play chances.

He praised the performance turned in by McGovern.

“He played very well. He gave us a chance to win,” said Gendron.