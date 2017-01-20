Westbrook, Whitefield crashes claim 2 lives

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted Jan. 20, 2017, at 3:38 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Two people are dead after separate crashes in Westbrook and Whitefield, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Friday afternoon.

In Westbrook, a man was struck along the Maine Turnpike while he was outside his vehicle. The crash took place near Exit 48 in the northbound lanes.

In Whitefield, Maine State Police troopers reported that one person was killed when a dump truck overturned off Doyle Road. The truck ended up on its side and struck a tree.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Broad Street luxury apartment building fetches $3.12 million in saleBroad Street luxury apartment building fetches $3.12 million in sale
  2. Digital clues point toward Mary Mayhew running for governor in 2018Digital clues point toward Mary Mayhew running for governor in 2018
  3. Angus King says he will vote against Trump’s EPA nomineeAngus King says he will vote against Trump’s EPA nominee
  4. LePage’s threat to ax state welfare funding has city leaders worriedLePage’s threat to ax state welfare funding has city leaders worried
  5. Man who killed girlfriend, 2 children to spend life in prisonMan who killed girlfriend, 2 children to spend life in prison

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs