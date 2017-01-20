Westbrook, Whitefield crashes claim 2 lives

BANGOR, Maine — Two people are dead after separate crashes in Westbrook and Whitefield, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Friday afternoon.

In Westbrook, a man was struck along the Maine Turnpike while he was outside his vehicle. The crash took place near Exit 48 in the northbound lanes.

In Whitefield, Maine State Police troopers reported that one person was killed when a dump truck overturned off Doyle Road. The truck ended up on its side and struck a tree.

