Portland, Whitefield crashes claim lives of Maine Turnpike worker, truck driver

BANGOR, Maine — Two people are dead after separate crashes in Portland and Whitefield, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Friday.

A Maine Turnpike Authority employee was struck by a truck at a construction site in Portland, near the Westbrook city line, McCausland said. The spokesman had earlier said that the crash was in Westbrook.

Jeffrey Abbott, 53, of Saco had been in a Maine Turnpike Authority safety truck at the construction site and had just exited the cab to remove some safety cones when he was struck and killed, near Exit 48 in the northbound lanes, McCausland said.

Maine State Police troopers said the driver of the truck was Cody Craig, 20, of Turner, who had struck two vehicles ahead of him that had slowed down for the construction.

The truck Craig was driving, owned by Nortrax Corp. of Westbrook, then veered into the construction area and struck Abbott, McCausland said.

The two vehicles struck by the Nortrax truck were driven by Joshua Brown, 40, of Rumford and Kelly James, 25, of Lewiston. Neither Brown nor James were injured.

The crash occurred shortly after 1:35 p.m., and troopers remained at the crash until 5:15 p.m.

McCausland said that no charges were filed on Friday but that the crash report will be reviewed by the Cumberland County district attorney’s office after it is completed.

In Whitefield, Maine State Police troopers reported that a West Gardiner man was killed when a dump truck overturned off Doyle Road. The truck ended up on its side and struck a tree.

Robert Frith, 62, an employee of BHS Inc. of Farmingdale, died at the scene, McCausland said.

He said that troopers said the truck, loaded with gravel, went off the unpaved road about 1:30 p.m.

Doyle Road was closed after the crash so that troopers could investigate and to allow heavy equipment in to remove the truck.