Body found on Cape Elizabeth beach identified as missing Portland man

PORTLAND, Maine — The body that washed up on a Cape Elizabeth beach earlier this week has been identified as that of a Portland man who went missing late last year, police said.

Evariste Munyensanga, 29, disappeared sometime after Nov. 18, when a friend dropped him off at his Cumberland Avenue apartment, police said at the time. His family reported him missing three days later.

The state’s chief medical examiner originally identified the body that washed up in Cape Elizabeth on Tuesday, Jan. 17, as a caucasian man, police said. Because of this, the body was not thought to be that of Munyensanga, who is black.

The body was later determined to be the missing man.

“Confusion around the person’s race resulted from the condition of the body,” according to the police.

While searching for him, police said that Munyensanga was an avid long-distance runner and would frequently run along the coastline north of Portland.

Police are asking that anyone who saw Munyensanga around the time that he went missing call the department at 207-874-8524.