Stillwater Avenue crash shuts down I-95’s Exit 186

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted Jan. 20, 2017, at 3:57 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Motorists are advised to avoid Stillwater Avenue and the span of Interstate 95 near that area because of a motor vehicle crash that knocked down a utility pole.

The downed pole caused traffic lights in the four-way intersection at the entrance to the Bangor Parkade shopping plaza to go out.

The crash happened early Friday afternoon near Texas Roadhouse, Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton said in a traffic advisory.

The Maine Department of Transportation said that the northbound and southbound offramps of Exit 186 have been closed to help with traffic flow and likely will remain closed until midnight.

