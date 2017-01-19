UNH women’s basketball team upends cold-shooting UMaine

The University of Maine’s shooting woes on the road continued Thursday night, and the University of New Hampshire took full advantage.

University of Richmond transfer Olivia Healy scored six unanswered points in the fourth quarter to snap a 35-35 tie, and the Wildcats posted a school-record ninth straight win 50-44 at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire.

UNH improved to 15-3 overall and 5-0 in America East, and both represent the best starts ever.

UMaine fell to 10-11 and 3-3, and the Black Bears are 1-3 on the road in league play.

The Black Bears shot just 32.2 percent from the floor after shooting 33.3 percent in a 55-41 loss at Stony Brook and 38 percent in a 55-52 setback at Vermont.

“We’ve got to figure it out. We got a lot of good shots early, but we didn’t knock them down,” said associate head coach Amy Vachon to Learfield play-by-play man Don Shields after the game.

Vachon is filling in for head coach Richard Barron while he remains on medical leave.

“Give credit to New Hampshire. They played tough,” said Vachon. “Our defense was pretty good. When you hold someone to 50 points, you hope to win the game.

“But we’re really struggling to put the ball in the basket on the road right now,” she added.

UMaine never led in the game, but Sigi Koizar’s jumper early in the fourth quarter tied it at 35-35.

Healy answered with a 3-pointer and then added a short jumper off an offensive rebound before capping the six-point flurry with a free throw.

She finished with a game-high 16 points.

Blanca Millan pulled UMaine within four with a basket, but UNH rattled off the next six points as Aliza Simpson hit a pair of free throws, Brittni Lai scored with a jumper and Carlie Pogue converted an Ashley Storey pass inside.

Tanesha Sutton’s basket and a three-pointer by Koizar closed the gap to 47-42 with 1:35 left, but the Black Bears couldn’t get any closer as they failed to convert off a multiple-shot sequence before Storey’s free throw and a Lai runner put the game away.

Sutton closed out the scoring with a basket in the final seconds.

Healy had four rebounds to go with her 16 points. Marist College transfer Lai had 15 points and two assists, and Pogue contributed 14 points and a game-high nine rebounds as UNH outrebounded UMaine 39-32.

Simpson had five rebounds and four assists, and Kat Fogarty, another Marist transfer, had six rebounds as did Cumberland’s Storey. Storey had two assists.

Millan’s 10 points and Koizar’s nine paced the Black Bears. Sutton and Laia Sole had six points apiece, and Sole also grabbed four rebounds.

Sheraton Jones had a team-high seven rebounds, and Fanny Wadling pulled down four rebounds. Jones had five points, and Wadling had four.

Kirsten Johnson had four rebounds for UMaine, and Vachon praised Jones and Johnson for their contributions.

“I was happy with Sheraton and [Johnson’s] minutes,” said Vachon, who noted that they supplied UMaine with some toughness on the boards.

UMaine will entertain defending America East champion Albany (9-9, 3-2) on 1 p.m. Sunday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Albany beat UMaine 59-58 in last year’s AE Tournament championship game.