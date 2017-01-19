UMaine men’s hockey team to battle rival BU in home-and-home series

Men’s Hockey

MAINE vs. No. 3 BOSTON UNIVERSITY

Time, site: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Agganis Arena, Boston; Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 8-11-3 (2-7-1 Hockey East); BU 14-5-2 (7-2-2)

Series, last meeting: BU leads 61-50-13; BU 6-1 on 1/23/16

Key players: Maine — C Cam Brown (4 goals, 22 assists), LW Blaine Byron (10 & 13), C Chase Pearson (10 & 5), RW Mitch Fossier (8 & 6), LW Nolan Vesey (6 & 8), D Rob Michel (6 & 7), G Rob McGovern (7-7-3, 2.80 goals-against average, .914 save percentage); BU — C Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson (10 & 12), RW Patrick Harper (7 & 15), LW Jordan Greenway (6 & 14), C Clayton Keller (8 & 10), RW Bobo Carpenter (6 & 9), D Charlie McAvoy (3 & 11), G Jake Oettinger (11-5-2, 1.78, .937)

Game notes: BU has won six straight, including a sweep of rival Boston College. David Quinn’s Terriers are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. UMaine is coming off a 4-0 win over Connecticut at Fenway Park. BU has four first-round NHL draft picks and four second-rounders. Seven Terriers played in the recent World Junior Championships, six for the gold medal-winning U.S. team. BU, whose top six scorers are freshmen and sophomores, has won the last four meetings. UMaine has been much more disciplined recently, a trend that must continue against a BU team that has converted on six of its last 14 power plays. UMaine has given its opponents only 13 power-play chances over the last five games. Freshman Oettinger has the nation’s fifth best GAA and save percentage. BU is the nation’s seventh stingiest team, allowing just 2.05 goals per game. Brown has a six-game points streak (2 goals, 11 assists) and is third in the country in assists per game (1.1).