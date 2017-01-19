On Deck, a sports calendar for Jan. 19, 2017

ADVENTURE RACING

BRADLEY — Spring Runs 5K Cross Country Race, 8:30 a.m., Saturday, May 20. The Maine Forest and Logging Museum (aka Leonard’s Mills), Located off Rt. 178, 1 1/4 miles down the Government Road. Contact www.maineforestandloggingmuseum.org.

WATERVILLE — Registration is open for Thomas College’s third annual Dirty Dog Mud Run, which will take place on April 23, on the college’s campus. The family-friendly 5K run is open to all community members, and will offer a special mini obstacle course open to children up to age 10. The main event will feature a 15-obstacle course through a mud-covered campus and surrounding land. Shotgun start at 9 a.m., kids’ obstacle course begins at noon. Registration is $15 for alumni, $5 for kids and $30 for community members until Feb. 15, then $45 thereafter. Proceeds will help support the Thomas College Recreation Department. For information, contact Jim Delorie at 859-1183 or deloriej@thomas.edu.

BASKETBALL

BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is offering a co-ed basketball league starting Feb. 12. This league will play games on Thursday and Sunday evenings. Team fee is $450, and $550 if you need the Recreation Department to supply T-shirts. For information, visit www.BangorParksandRec.com or call 992-4490.

BAILEYVILLE — Downeast Federal Credit Union Basketball Tournament for grades 8 and under at Baileyville/Woodland. Girls division March 18 and 19, boys division March 25 and 26, $125 per team. Board officials will be used, minimum three games guaranteed, team awards, National Federation Rules; contact Woodland Recreation Department at 427-6205 or 214-8784 or recreation@baileyville.org.

HAMPDEN — Eastern Maine Hoops, placement/tryout times and dates for basketball club teams in Bangor area: grades 4-9 girls, 9:30-11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 5; grades 4-9 boys, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5; high school girls and boys, 6:30-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22; clinic style placements, $10, Hampden Recreation Center. All players will be placed on a team. If unable to attend, contact Lenny Holmes at mainehoops@gmail.com for information.

WATERVILLE — Central Maine Hoops, placement/tryout times and dates for basketball club teams in Waterville area: grades 4-6 boys and girls, 3:30-4:30 p.m. and grades 7-8 boys and girls, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 11; high school girls 4:30-5:30 p.m. and high school boys 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sundays, Feb. 12 and Feb. 19, Gilman Street Basketball Club. Contact Aaron at GSBCaaron@gmail.com with questions.

PICKLEBALL

AUGUSTA — A-Copi Winter Blast Pickleball Tournament, 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at A-Copi Tennis and Sports Center, 23 Leighton Road. Courts open for practice at 8:30 a.m.: $20 first event, $10 second event. Men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles divisions. Signups available for 2.0, 3.0 and 4.0. The size of each division will determine whether the tournament is double elimination or round robin. Entry deadline 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Sign up at www.usapa.org/iframe/tourney/. Contact A-Copi at 213-6286 by Thursday, Jan. 19, to obtain order of play, or to ask questions of Dan Veilleux.

HAMPDEN — Snowflake Pickleball Scramblemania, 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Armstrong Tennis Center, 60 Mecaw Road. Warmups begin at 9 a.m. $15 per person. In scramble format, players are matched with partners of similar ability and play against other pairings. Teams score as many games points as possible for each round, rather than stopping at the usual 11 points. Register by signing up at the front desk of the tennis center, calling 942-4836, or emailing tournament co-director Susan Starbird at bdstar@midmaine.com or 862-6262. Registration deadline is Saturday, Jan. 21. Last-minute cancellations may be made up to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

ROAD RACING

TOPSHAM — Preregistrations are being accepted for the 14th annual Save Our Swinging Bridge 5K run/walk and 2K family walk, to be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16, on Main Street in Topsham’s lower village. The 3.1-mile road race course, certified by USA Track and Field, crosses the Androscoggin River into downtown Brunswick and re-crosses the river via the Swinging Bridge before traversing Topsham Heights and returning to the finish line in the lower village. The 2K Family Walk will follow the Androscoggin Riverwalk in Topsham. Preregistration through April 7 will be $20, $15 for youths 17 and under; then fees will increase to $25 and $20, respectively. Register online at www.saveourbridge.org. Registration forms also are available at the recreation departments in Brunswick and Topsham. Proceeds from the event will benefit Save Our Swinging Bridge, a non-profit organization set up to maintain and beautify the historic Swinging Bridge.

SLED DOG RACING

GREENVILLE — Registration is open for the 11th Wilderness Sled Dog Race to be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, starting at the Leisure Life Resort in Greenville. The race will take mushers over as many as 70 miles of forested mountain trails in the Moosehead region. The 30-mile race starts at 10 a.m. Both events are free to spectators. Snowshoe races at 11 a.m., and skijoring demonstrations. Appalachian Mountain Club will present a wilderness program. Bonfire, awards and cocktails. Purses are $10,000 for 70-mile; $3,000 for 30-mile. For information, visit www.100MileWildernessRace.org, or call 695-2421.

SOCCER

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine-Farmington Men’s Soccer Indoor Skills Clinics for youths ages 7-17 of all ability levels will be held noon-1 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12, at UMF Fitness and Recreation Center, 152 Quebec St. UMF coaches and players will staff the clinics. Bring your own ball: Size 3 for ages 5-6, size 4 for ages 7-11, and size 5 for ages 11 and up. Cost is $30. Registration can be completed by filling out the form online at: Athletics.umf.maine.edu/camps/summer/landing/index . For information, contact head men’s soccer coach Tommy DiNuzzo, 703-517-9754 or thomas.dinuzzo@maine.edu .

SOFTBALL

ORONO — The University of Maine softball winter clinics will be offered every Sunday from Jan. 22 through Feb 26. The team will offer pitching and hitting sessions and all participants are invited to sign up for the skill session of their choice or both. Pitching sessions will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and hitting sessions will be held 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m. All sessions will be held in the Mahaney Dome on the University of Maine campus with UMaine softball staff and players conducting the programs. Ages 9 through high school seniors are invited to attend. Players will be divided by age and skill level. Space is limited. For information, contact assistant softball coach Jordan Fitzpatrick at 581-4509.

BANGOR — Husson Softball Coaches Clinic, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at Newman Gymnasium, is open to any level coach and high school softball players. Clinic will cover numerous topics with live demos from the North Atlantic Conference champion Husson softball coaching staff and student-athletes. Each coach will leave with a packet of practice drills for hitting, pitching, and fielding. Topics will include building a philosophy for success, practice planning, defensive drills for infield and outfield, catching, pitching and hitting mechanics, pitch calling/scouting opponents, and recruiting potential athletes. Fee is $40 per coach, $25 per student athlete. Pre-Register by March 14. Signup at the door is $45 per coach, and $25 per student. For information, call 992-4928 or email allenter@husson.edu.

SNO-CROSS

BANGOR — “Dysart’s International Sno-X starting at 9 a.m.-dusk Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, at Bass Park, hosted by Eastern Maine Community College Foundation. Proceeds from the event help support the students of EMCC. Last year, EMCC Foundation awarded $66,000 in scholarships to deserving students. Tickets can be purchased in person at the gate or online at www.emcc.edu/snox. Day passes are $12, weekend passes $20; free for children under 7. For information about registering a snowmobile to race, visit: www.eastcoastsnocross.com . The event is sponsored in part by Dysart’s, Darling’s Auto, Gateway Title of Maine, Hollywood Casino, The Holiday Inn, Bangor and Bangor Motor Sports.

SWIMMING

LEWISTON — Tri-Maine two-hour swim clinics led by Brand Burnham will be held this spring at Bowdoin’s Greason Pool. Clinic 1, which is for first-time attendees, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25; Clinic 2, which is for those who have completed Clinic 1, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, and Thursday, April 13. Small group will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Clinics are limited to 20 participants, and small group is limited to 10. For information, visit tri-maine.com/events/swim-clinics/ .

TRIATHLON

BRUNSWICK — The Polar Bear Triathlon/Duathlon will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Bowdoin College. It will include a 575-yard pool swim, 11.5-mile country road bike loop, and a three-mile neighborhood and trail run. Register at tri-maine.com. $10 discount if registered by Sunday, Jan. 15.

TOBOGGAN RACING

CAMDEN — Team registration and reserved parking open for 27th U.S. National Toboggan Championships, Feb. 10-12, 2017, Camden Snow Bowl, 20 Barnestown Road. Register at camdensnowbowl.com/toboggan-championships.