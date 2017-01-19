Pride of Madawaska Band helps kick off Trump inaugural events

BANGOR, Maine — A marching band from a small Maine town received some time in the national spotlight Thursday afternoon when it performed as part of the celebration leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee selected the Pride of Madawaska marching band to perform in a welcoming concert at the Lincoln Memorial the day before Trump takes the oath to become the 45th president of the United States.

The Pride of Madawaska was one of only 12 bands tapped to perform at the inauguration concert and the only band from Maine invited to participate in the inauguration celebration events this year.

Twenty-eight middle school and high school students, their director, Benjamin Meiklejohn, and other adult chaperones traveled by chartered bus.

Although neither Meiklejohn nor some of the other adults who accompanied the students could be reached for comment on Thursday afternoon or evening, a series of Facebook posts and videos, many of them on the Madawaska School Department’s page, show that the group has been making the most out of their time in the nation’s capital.

Among the band’s activities were visits with U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and to the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C., a group with ties to Maine and the capital that helped with the trip’s logistics.

Madawaska School Department Superintendent Gisele Dionne said earlier that the group also would take in some historical sites while in the area.

The Pride of Madawaska has been the concert and marching band of the Madawaska Middle/High School since 1953. The band played Maine’s official march, “Dirigo March,” “Born Free” and “Main Street America” march, Collins and King said in a news release.

Thursday’s “Make America Great Again! Welcome Concert” kicked off three days of scheduled inaugural events.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at noon on Friday on the west front of the U.S. Capitol. That ceremony will be followed by an inaugural parade and several inaugural balls. An interfaith prayer service will be held on Saturday at Washington’s National Cathedral.

The school was notified before Christmas that the band had been selected, but the committee asked that the announcement not be made public until after the New Year.

Meiklejohn said earlier that he considers the selection of a band from the St. John Valley as representative of “small town America.”

“There are always lots of celebrities at these events,” Meiklejohn said. “But here we are — a small band from a small town in a small state.”

The Presidential Inaugural Committee is not providing funding for the selected bands, however, so in order to get band members, their equipment and adult chaperones there, the band and its supporters raised roughly $25,000 — no easy feat for a school department that is in the midst of a budget crisis.