Wednesday’s Hermon-Central boys basketball summary

HIGH SCHOOL
HERMON 47, CENTRAL 31
Hermon (11-2) 47
Johnson 1-3 1-1 3, T. Hawes 1-1 0-0 2, C. Hawes 1-3 0-0 3, Marseille 3-13 2-3 8, Varney 9-13 2-5 20, Bishop 3-7 0-0 6, Trask 2-5 1-5 5, Bergeron; Totals: 20-45 6-14 47
Central (9-2) 31
Speed 2-9 0-0 4, Shaw 5-18 5-7 15, Wood 1-7 0-0 3, Doucette 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 3-8 0-0 6, Mailman 1-4 0-0 3, Boyles; Totals: 12-47 5-7 31
Hermon 7 16 36 47
Central 6 14 21 31
3-pt. goals — Hermon 1-6: (C. Hawes 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Bishop 0-1 Trask 0-1, Marseille 0-2; Central 2-16: (Mailman 1-2, Wood 1-5, Speed 0-2, Gray 0-3, Shaw 0-4