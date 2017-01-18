Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy agrees to multi-year deal

Boston Red Sox television broadcaster Jerry Remy has agreed to a new multi-year contract with NESN to do 115 games per season, the regional sports network reported on its website on Wednesday night.

“I’m very excited and pleased to be able to continue doing the job that I love, now heading into my 30th year and beyond with NESN,” Remy said in the report. “I want to thank NESN and the Red Sox for all their support in the past and going forward.”

Remy “remains one of the most beloved color analysts in all of baseball,” NESN President and CEO Sean McGrail said in the report.

“As the cornerstone of our broadcast team, his perspective on the organization and the way he connects with fans makes our telecast one of the best in the league,” he added.

Remy has almost a 40-year association with the Red Sox organization as a player, minor league coach and broadcaster. He was worked the past 29 years as a NESN broadcaster and has done more than 3,900 Red Sox games.