Researchers, $1M in grants to help Maine recover from ‘natural disaster’ of mill closures

PASSADUMKEAG, Maine — About $1 million in federal grants and access to the federal laboratory that began the Atomic Age will help the state’s $8.5 billion forest products industry determine its future, officials announced Wednesday.

The Oak Ridge National Laboratory — the U.S. Department of Energy‘s largest research center — will help researchers at the University of Maine tackle the future of bio-based materials, including nanocellular technology, biofuels and additive manufacturing, as part of an eight-pronged plan to guide and repair the state’s forest products industry, said Matt Erskine, a U.S. deputy assistant secretary of commerce for economic development.

Oak Ridge “is one of the most innovative research and development facilities in the nation,” Erskine said after a press conference held Wednesday at the American Forest Management wood yard.

Based in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, the laboratory has a staff of 4,559 and an annual budget of $1.5 billion. It was created in 1943 as part of the Manhattan Project, which led to the development of the nuclear bomb and is home to some of the world’s largest supercomputers and sources of neutrons.

The $1 million in grants will help planners research the worldwide forest products industry and Maine’s roles within it. The money will aid mill site redevelopment, broadband access for mill communities, small business support and high school training programs, officials said. The grants include $200,000 for redevelopment of the Bucksport mill site and $145,000 to the Maine International Trade Center to aid small businesses that export wood products.

The eight-part plan represents the culmination of a historic combination of federal, state and private-sector efforts to help the state’s wood-based industries recover from the loss of half of its softwood pulp market, more than 5,000 jobs and the closure of eight pulp and paper mills or biomass electric facilities over the last five years.

U.S. Sen. Angus King announced the collaboration in March. Calling the paper mill closures “a natural disaster,” King successfully lobbied for a federal economic development assessment team to examine the forest products industry last summer much the way the federal government would aid an area devastated by a tsunami.

