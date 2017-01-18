Portland Jewish community center evacuated after bomb threat

PORTLAND, Maine — A Jewish preschool and community center in Portland was evacuated Wednesday morning after receiving an anonymous bomb threat.

The Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine on Ashmont Street received a phone call to the front desk at around 9:30 a.m. from a person who threatened to bomb the building, according to Executive Director Ellie Miller.

The call included anti-semitic statements, according to a statement from the Portland Police Department. Police are investigating the case as a hate crime referred it to the Civil Rights Unit of the Maine Attorney General’s Office, said spokesman Lt. Robert Martin. The FBI have also been informed, he said.

The roughly 40 students, ages three to five, and 18 staff members had exited the building within a few minutes of the threat, which was immediately reported to the police, Miller said.

Classes resumed just over an hour later, after police had cleared the building with a bomb-sniffing dog, Miller said.

“As far as the kids know, they went on a walk in the snow,” Miller said. “They’re little and they’re fine.”

The call was among at least 20 threats made against Jewish organizations across the U.S. on Wednesday. Threats were also made against multiple American Jewish groups on two dates earlier in January, Miller said.

Online, the parents of students expressed anguish and confusion over the incident. “I can’t fathom what side of history you are on where this is OK in any way, shape or form,” Briana Volk wrote on Facebook.

The FBI’s Boston field office, which covers Maine, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.