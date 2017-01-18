Vinalhaven man dies following island crash

VINALHAVEN, Maine — A Vinalhaven man has died from injuries suffered in a crash on the island.

Around noon Tuesday on Land Islands Road, a 2016 Dodge pickup driven by Patrick Gasperini, 28, struck a large tree, according to a news release from Knox County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Carroll.

“Although Gasperini was conscious and alert at the scene and was assisted by rescue personnel to the waiting ambulance, Gasperini died at the hospital due to the extent of internal injuries he suffered,” Carroll said.

Vinalhaven firefighters and EMTs assisted Gasperini until a helicopter brought him to Rockport’s Pen Bay Medical Center, where he later died.

The deputy who investigated the crash said Gasperini may have suffered from some sort of medical issue before the crash. Witnesses watched the truck pass them at a high rate of speed before running into the tree, rolling about 100 feet and crashing into a rocky area at the bottom of a steep embankment, according to Carroll.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

