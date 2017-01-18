Sidney man, 32, dies in snowmobile crash

SIDNEY, Maine — A man is dead after an overnight snowmobile crash in Sidney, according to a news release issued by the Maine Warden Service.

Wardens said Jeffrey Fisher, 32, of Sidney was found dead along the shoreline of Messalonskee Lake after he became separated from his friend while on a snowmobile ride.

Fisher crashed his snowmobile and was ejected onto rocks at the shoreline, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wardens said Fisher was operating an Arctic Cat snowmobile and was wearing a helmet.

Speed is likely a contributing factor in the crash, based on an initial witness statement and evidence at the scene, according to Wardens.

An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta.

The case is under investigation.

This is Maine’s fourth snowmobile related fatality this season.