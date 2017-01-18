Blue Hill man arrested for armed robbery in Brewer

BREWER, Maine — Basically every officer on duty had a hand in apprehending an armed robbery suspect who used a firearm to demand cash at the Brewer Motor Inn early Tuesday, according to Brewer police.

Anthony Yurchick, 47, of Blue Hill was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with robbery, felony theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Brewer Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

The armed robbery occurred at about 5:30 a.m. when police say Yurchick “brandished a firearm and demanded cash” from a hotel staffer before fleeing on foot.

“We recovered a handgun,” Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt said in a Wednesday email.

Brewer officers worked with members of the Bangor Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to establish leads in the case and got assistance tracking the suspect from Ellsworth police Sgt. Shawn Willey and his canine.

“We also wish to thank the concerned citizens who provided critical information and case leads,” the Facebook post states.

Investigators gathered enough evidence to get a search warrant and raided an Acme Road residence, where additional evidence was found, the post states.

Yurchick was taken to Penobscot County Jail in Bangor and is scheduled to have his first court appearance on the new charges Wednesday afternoon. He also has several outstanding warrants from Hancock County, the Facebook post states.

The post goes on to commend the efforts of nine officers who contributed to the case.

The only Brewer officers who didn’t work on the case had the day off, the public safety director said.