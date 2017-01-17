Stearns girls basketball coach resigns

Stearns head coach Nick Cullen celebrates during the Class D North state softball championship game at Coffin Field in Brewer in this June 2016 file photo.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Posted Jan. 17, 2017, at 9:13 p.m.

Stearns High School girls basketball coach Nick Cullen, who had recently been placed on paid administrative leave, has resigned from his coaching duties, school officials said late Tuesday night.

Millinocket Superintendent of Schools Frank Boynton said that Cullen has stepped down from his basketball coaching position but will return to his math teaching duties on Monday.

Boynton said Cullen also will retain his position as the middle school’s athletic administrator.

Assistant coach Mike Brown will lead the Minutemen the remainder of the season.

Boynton did not comment further on Tuesday.

Cullen had been placed on leave on Saturday morning after a game in Searsport on Friday evening, which the Minutemen won 60-36.

Stearns is 11-0 and in second place in Class C North.

In addition to coaching the girls basketball team, Cullen is the softball coach, and he has guided the Stearns girls to back-to-back Class D North championships the past two seasons.

Boynton did not disclose whether Cullen will remain in that position this spring.

Cullen did not respond to a request for comment earlier Tuesday.

