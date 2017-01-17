Man dies in snowmobile crash near Millinocket Lake

Posted Jan. 17, 2017, at 10:32 a.m.
Last modified Jan. 17, 2017, at 11:18 a.m.

T1 R9 WELS, Maine — A Rhode Island man was killed Saturday in Maine’s third snowmobile related fatality this season, Game Warden Corporal John MacDonald said in a Tuesday press release.

Edmond D. Imondi, 53, from Foster, Rhode Island was riding with two friends in T1 R9 WELS on a groomed ITS trail west of Millinocket Lake at 5:45 p.m. Saturday when he failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the trail, McDonald said.

“Tracks in the snow indicated the machine went straight into a series of trees to the left of the trail,” the corporal said in the release. “Imondi impacted the trees and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

This crash is still being investigated but it appears that speed and unfamiliarity with trail conditions are possible contributing factors, MacDonald said. Assisting at the scene were Millinocket EMS and a Ranger with Baxter State Park.

