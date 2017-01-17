Man serving 18 years for rape sentenced for additional sex crime

BANGOR, Maine — A former Indian Island man serving 18 years in prison on sexual assault charges was sentenced on additional counts Tuesday after another victim stepped forward.

Bert Francis, 48, was initially convicted in October 2004 and sent to Maine State Prison in Warren for two counts of gross sexual assault, both Class A crimes, against a then-13-year-old girl. In that case, Francis admitted that he abducted the girl in May 2004 and fled to Florida and New York. DNA evidence found that Francis was the father of the victim’s fetus, which was aborted.

While in prison, Francis was indicted in December 2015 by a Penobscot County grand jury on five counts of unlawful sexual contact, all Class C crimes, for conduct between November 2003 and January 2004, when another female victim was 7 and 8 years old.

Neither victim is being identified because they were the victims of sex crimes as children.

He pleaded guilty to all five counts Tuesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center before being sentenced to three years and two months in prison. Francis will serve the sentences at the same time. He is expected to be released in November 2019.

Although the new convictions will not lengthen his sentence, the conditions of Francis’ probation for the 2004 crimes were made more stringent Tuesday. In addition to registering as a sex offender for life, his access to computers and the internet will be restricted and he is to have no contact with the victims or their families.

If Francis were to violate his probation and be sent back to prison, the new convictions also most likely would add to his sentence, since he would have a longer criminal record than he did prior to Tuesday’s hearing.

The guilty pleas and sentence Tuesday were the result a plea agreement between the Penobscot County District attorney’s office and Francis’ attorney David Bate of Bangor.

The victim in the new case was interviewed in 2004 by police but denied that Francis had touched her inappropriately, according to Alice Clifford, deputy district attorney for Penobscot County. The victim, who did not address the court Tuesday, came forward last year, the prosecutor said.

Clifford described the girl as a friend of Francis’ children, who spent the night at his home at least five times in late 2003 and early 2004.

The new charges could still be brought against Francis for the sexual abuse because the Maine Legislature in 1999 passed a bill that lifted the six-year statute of limitations for unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual abuse of a minor under that age of 16. The crimes of rape and incest also are exempt from deadlines on charges.

Francis was sentenced in October 2004 to 35 years in prison, with all but 18 years suspended, to be followed by 10 years of probation.

Former Deputy District Attorney Michael Roberts, who is now a District Court Judge, said in 2004 that Francis “has established that he is a sexual predator and has been for many year.” Francis had been sentenced in 1987 to five years in prison with all but one suspended for sexual assault, Roberts said then. Details about that case were not available Tuesday.

Francis faced up to five years in prison on the latest unlawful sexual contact charges. In 2004, he faced up to 30 years in prison on the gross sexual assault charges.