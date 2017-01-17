Inflight problem leads to emergency BIA landing

BANGOR, Maine — An instrument panel on a KC-135 Stratotanker flying over Bangor on Tuesday indicated there was a problem around noon, so the refueler requested an emergency landing.

“I can confirm that a KC-135 refueling aircraft made a safe landing at approximately 12:30 p.m. at the Bangor International Airport after declaring an inflight emergency and requested clearance to land,” Maj. Norman Stickney, spokesman for the Maine National Guard, said in an email interview. “The aircraft is being towed to the Air National Guard maintenance hangar for inspection to determine if there was a mechanical failure or a false instrument panel reading.”

The Maine Air National Guard’s 101st Air Refueling Wing is located at BIA. The plane that landed had a crew of four on board, and members of the Bangor Fire Department responded to assist airport firefighters.

“Our pilots and ground crews train extensively for emergency scenarios and handled this situation appropriately,” Stickney said.