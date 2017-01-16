Dick Gautier, best known as Hymie the robot on ‘Get Smart’, dies at 85

To some, he was the voice of Rodimus Prime on the mid-1980s animated TV show “The Transformers,” or Serpentor on the animated “G.I. Joe.” But for baby boomers, Dick Gautier was best known for his deadpan performance as Hymie the robot in the ’60s spy spoof “Get Smart.”

Gautier’s daughter Denise told the Hollywood Reporter that he died Friday at an assisted-living facility in Arcadia, California, after a long illness. He was 85.

Gautier earned a Tony nomination for his performance as Conrad Birdie, an Elvis Presley-esque singer, in the original Broadway production of “Bye, Bye Birdie.”

Born in Culver City, California, Gautier began his show business career as a comedian and was spotted performing at a New York club by dancer-choreographer Gower Champion, who urged him to audition for “Bye, Bye Birdie.”

Though he made only six appearances on “Get Smart,” his character, Hymie, a robot with superhuman strength and intelligence but a tendency to interpret commands too literally, became a fan favorite. He reprised the role in the 1989 made-for-TV movie “Get Smart, Again!”

Gautier also starred as Robin Hood in the Mel Brooks series “When Things Were Rotten,” and appeared in multiple episodes of the anthology comedy series “Love, American Style.”

He was a fixture on the talk- and game-show circuit of the 1970s, appearing on “Password,” “Tattletales,” “Match Game,” “Dinah!” and “Hollywood Squares,” among others.

Gautier also published several books about caricature drawing, and a children’s book called “A Child’s Garden of Weirdness.”

Gautier became popular to a younger generation through his voiceover work. In addition to “G.I. Joe,” and “Transformers,” he voiced dozens of animated characters on “Duck Tales,” “Cow and Chicken” and many more. He also continued his guest-star work through 2010 on dozens of television shows, including “Nip/Tuck,” “Matlock,” and “Knight Rider.”

He is survived by wife, Tess Hightower, and three children.