UMaine women’s basketball team surges past Hartford

BANGOR, Maine — Freshman forward Blanca Millan scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the University of Maine to a 73-62 America East win over Hartford on Monday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center.

Tanesha Sutton provided 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Laia Sole contributed 10 points as UMaine improved to 10-10 overall, 3-2 in America East.

Hartford had its five-game winning streak snapped and fell to 12-5 and 3-1, respectively.

Sierra DaCosta tallied 19 points for the Hawks, and Deanna Mayza and Lindsey Abed scored 12 apiece. DaCosta also had three steals.

The Black Bears scored the game’s first six points and built an 18-11 lead after the first quarter before expanding it to 22-12 in the second quarter on Millan’s length-of-the-court dash and layup.

UMaine was 9-for-18 from the floor at that point, and Hartford was just 4-for-21.

The Black Bears also controlled the boards, outrebounding the Hawks 18-8.

But Hartford closed out the half on a 13-7 run to pull within 29-25 at the intermission.

Leading scorer Mayza, who missed her first seven shots, had five of the 13 points and DaCosta and Abed had four apiece as the Hawks hit five of their final 10 field-goal attempts. UMaine went 3-for-9 including one trip down the court in which they missed three close-range shots on one possession.

UMaine also committed five of its 13 first-half turnovers during Hartford’s run.

Sole’s eight points, Millan’s seven and Kelava’s six points paced UMaine in the first half, and the Black Bears outrebounded Hartford 26-12. Sutton had four assists, and Wadling had three to go with two blocked shots.

DaCosta led Hartford with nine points, Abed had six and Mayza scored five. Reaves had five rebounds.