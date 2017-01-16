Stearns girls basketball coach placed on paid administrative leave

Stearns High School girls basketball coach Nick Cullen, who has guided the Minutemen to an 11-0 record this winter, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, according to Millinocket Superintendent of Schools Frank Boynton.

“I’m not going to get into the situation. But he is on paid administrative leave until we can complete an investigation,” said Boynton.

Cullen also will not be allowed to teach at the high school until a decision is made, according to Boynton. He is a math teacher at Stearns, said Boynton.

He was placed on administrative leave Saturday morning.

Stearns had played in Searsport on Friday night, posting a 60-36 victory over the Vikings.

Cullen said he has been advised by his attorney “not to comment on anything at this time.”

The Minutemen are sitting second in the Class C North standings behind George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill.

Boynton said assistant coaches Mike Brown and Kristy Tapley will run the team in Cullen’s absence. Brown is the junior varsity coach.

The superintendent said he wants the investigation to be thorough and they hope to have an outcome within a reasonable amount of time.

“It is at the administrative level. We’re working on it and will continue to work on it this week,” said Boynton.

In addition to coaching the girls basketball team, Cullen is the softball coach, and he has guided the Stearns girls to back-to-back Class D North championships the past two seasons.