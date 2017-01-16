High school skiing results

Skiing

HIGH SCHOOL

At Lonesome Pine Trails, Fort Kent

Boys Slalom (Morning)

Fort Kent 11; Presque Isle 65; Caribou 81; Central Aroostook 86

1. Bryce Madore (FK) 1:21.27; 2. Drew Madore (FK) 1:21.72 ; 3. Austin Plourde (FK) 1:22.23; 4. Jake Roy (WHS) 1:22.32; 5. Jon Haley (FK) 1:24.53; 6. Ian Levesque (FK) 1:24.81; 7. David Roy (FK) 1:25.14; 8. Bryant Grass (CAHS) 1:28.79; 9. Carson Theriault (FK) 1:29.79; 10. Nate Chamberland (WHS) 1:30.92 ;11. Scott Bray (CHS) 1:31.50 ;12. Kyler Caron (PIHS) 1:34.55; 13. Max Ouellette (FK) 1:35.56; 14. Zechariah Morse (PIHS) 1:36.23; 15. Reece Voisine (FK) 1:36.83; 16. Chandler Paradis (PIHS) 1:37.92; 17. Mike Robertson (FK) 1:38.41; 18.Tiernan Barbosa (CHS) 1:39.19 ;19. Mitchell Charette (FKHS) 1:39.79; 20. Josh Deprey (FKHS) 1:39.89; 21. Lane Grass (CAHS) 1:41.23; 22. Thomas Popov (PIHS) 1:45.87; 23. Riley Roderick (PIHS) 1:47.55; 24. Seth Roy (PIHS) 1:48.46; 25. Nathan Pitre (CHS) 1:48.52; 26. Jared Lozier 1:49.73; 27. Aidan Plante (CHS) 1:51.87; 28. Nick Bradstreet (CAHS) 1:53.40; 29. Mitchell Grass (CAHS) 1:54.56; 30. Jon Gebhart (CAHS) 1:57.32; 31. Alec Staples (PIHS) 1:58.; 32. Ghent Durepo (CHS) 1:58.79; 33. Austin Paradis (FKHS) 2:03.94

Girls Slalom (Morning)

Fort Kent 10

1.Riley Sibley (FK) 1:29.92 2.Olivia Martin (FKHS) 1:30.49. 3. Sylvie Guimond (FKHS) 1:34.89 4. Lexi Lovley (FKHS) 1:36.11 5. Kailee Guimond (FKHS) 1:37.64 6. Hope Shea (CHS) 1:39.80 7. Alisha Guimond (FKHS) 1:43.84 8. Brice Carson (FKHS) 1:48.01 9. Lea Pelletier (FKHS) 1:52.77 10. Sheridan Boucher (PIHS) 1:55.35 11. Natalie Bates (PIHS) 2:01.31

Boys Slalom (Afternoon)

Fort Kent 15; Presque Isle 48; Central Aroostook 70; Caribou 97

1. Jake Roy (Wisdom) 1:17.72; 2. Drew Madore (FK) 1:17.91; 3. Austin Plourde (FK) 1:18.76; 4. Bryce Madore (FK) 1:19.36; 5.Nick Bartlett (PI) 1:20.37; 6. Jon Haley (FK) 1:20.68; 7. David Roy (FK) 1:21.32; 8. Ian Levesque (FK) 1:21.88; 9. Lane Grass (CAHS) 1:22.27; 10. Bryant Grass (CAHS) 1:26.11; 11. Nate Chamberland (Wisdom) 1:27.61; 12. Scott Bray (C) 1:27.66 13. Kyler Caron (PI) 1:29.74; 14. Zechariah Morse (PI) 1:31.31; 15. Reece Voisine (FK) 1:32.09; 16. Chandler Paradis (PI) 1:33.70; 17. Mitchell Charette (FK) 1:35.80; 18. Josh Deprey (FK) 1:35.81; 19. Carson Theriault (FK) 1:35.99; 20. Max Ouellette (FK) 1:37.78; 21. Thomas Popov (PI) 1:39.72; 22. Mike Robertson (FK) 1:41.06; 23. Riley Roderick (PI) 1:42.72; 24. Jon Gebhart (CAHS)1:43.80; 25. Nathan Pitre (C) 1:43.97; 26. Seth Roy (PI) 1;48.86; 27. Mitchell Grass (CAHS) 1:49.99;28. Nick Bradstreet (CAHS) 1:50.09; 29. Tiernan Barbosa (C) 1:53.33; 30. Austin Paradis (FK) 1:53.86; 31. Aiden Plante (C) 1:58.20

Girls Slalom (Afternoon)

Fort Kent 10

1. Alisha Guimond (FK) 1:24.31; 2. Riley Sibley (FK) 1:25.93; 3. Olivia Martin (FK) 1:29.46; 4. Sylvie Guimond (FK) 1:31.63; 5. Lexie Lovely (FK) 1:31.89; 6. Hope Shea (C) 1:38.73; 7. Maren Moir (C) 1:46.79; 8. Brice Carson (FK) 1:47.10; 9. Eleanor St. Peter (PI) 1:47.42; 10 Sheridan Boucher (PI) 1:47.86; 11. Kailee Guimond (FK) 1:48.85; 12. Lea Pelletier (FK) 1:50.23; 13. Natalie Bates (PI) 1:57.54; 14. Isabelle Lozier (FK) 2:08.40