High school skiing results

Posted Jan. 16, 2017, at 8:56 p.m.

Skiing

HIGH SCHOOL

At Lonesome Pine Trails, Fort Kent

Boys Slalom (Morning)

Fort Kent 11; Presque Isle 65; Caribou 81; Central Aroostook 86

1. Bryce Madore (FK) 1:21.27; 2. Drew Madore (FK) 1:21.72 ; 3. Austin Plourde (FK) 1:22.23; 4. Jake Roy (WHS) 1:22.32; 5. Jon Haley (FK) 1:24.53; 6. Ian Levesque (FK) 1:24.81; 7. David Roy (FK) 1:25.14; 8. Bryant Grass (CAHS) 1:28.79; 9. Carson Theriault (FK) 1:29.79; 10. Nate Chamberland (WHS) 1:30.92 ;11. Scott Bray (CHS) 1:31.50 ;12. Kyler Caron (PIHS) 1:34.55; 13. Max Ouellette (FK) 1:35.56; 14. Zechariah Morse (PIHS) 1:36.23; 15. Reece Voisine (FK) 1:36.83; 16. Chandler Paradis (PIHS) 1:37.92; 17. Mike Robertson (FK) 1:38.41; 18.Tiernan Barbosa (CHS) 1:39.19 ;19. Mitchell Charette (FKHS) 1:39.79; 20. Josh Deprey (FKHS) 1:39.89; 21. Lane Grass (CAHS) 1:41.23; 22. Thomas Popov (PIHS) 1:45.87; 23. Riley Roderick (PIHS) 1:47.55; 24. Seth Roy (PIHS) 1:48.46; 25. Nathan Pitre (CHS) 1:48.52; 26. Jared Lozier 1:49.73; 27. Aidan Plante (CHS) 1:51.87; 28. Nick Bradstreet (CAHS) 1:53.40; 29. Mitchell Grass (CAHS) 1:54.56; 30. Jon Gebhart (CAHS) 1:57.32; 31. Alec Staples (PIHS) 1:58.; 32. Ghent Durepo (CHS) 1:58.79; 33. Austin Paradis (FKHS) 2:03.94

Girls Slalom (Morning)

Fort Kent 10

1.Riley Sibley (FK) 1:29.92 2.Olivia Martin (FKHS) 1:30.49. 3. Sylvie Guimond (FKHS) 1:34.89 4. Lexi Lovley (FKHS) 1:36.11 5. Kailee Guimond (FKHS) 1:37.64 6. Hope Shea (CHS) 1:39.80 7. Alisha Guimond (FKHS) 1:43.84 8. Brice Carson (FKHS) 1:48.01 9. Lea Pelletier (FKHS) 1:52.77 10. Sheridan Boucher (PIHS) 1:55.35 11. Natalie Bates (PIHS) 2:01.31

Boys Slalom (Afternoon)

Fort Kent 15; Presque Isle 48; Central Aroostook 70; Caribou 97

1. Jake Roy (Wisdom) 1:17.72; 2. Drew Madore (FK) 1:17.91; 3. Austin Plourde (FK) 1:18.76; 4. Bryce Madore (FK) 1:19.36; 5.Nick Bartlett (PI) 1:20.37; 6. Jon Haley (FK) 1:20.68; 7. David Roy (FK) 1:21.32; 8. Ian Levesque (FK) 1:21.88; 9. Lane Grass (CAHS) 1:22.27; 10. Bryant Grass (CAHS) 1:26.11; 11. Nate Chamberland (Wisdom) 1:27.61; 12. Scott Bray (C) 1:27.66 13. Kyler Caron (PI) 1:29.74; 14. Zechariah Morse (PI) 1:31.31; 15. Reece Voisine (FK) 1:32.09; 16. Chandler Paradis (PI) 1:33.70; 17. Mitchell Charette (FK) 1:35.80; 18. Josh Deprey (FK) 1:35.81; 19. Carson Theriault (FK) 1:35.99; 20. Max Ouellette (FK) 1:37.78; 21. Thomas Popov (PI) 1:39.72; 22. Mike Robertson (FK) 1:41.06; 23. Riley Roderick (PI) 1:42.72; 24. Jon Gebhart (CAHS)1:43.80; 25. Nathan Pitre (C) 1:43.97; 26. Seth Roy (PI) 1;48.86; 27. Mitchell Grass (CAHS) 1:49.99;28. Nick Bradstreet (CAHS) 1:50.09; 29. Tiernan Barbosa (C) 1:53.33; 30. Austin Paradis (FK) 1:53.86; 31. Aiden Plante (C) 1:58.20

Girls Slalom (Afternoon)

Fort Kent 10

1. Alisha Guimond (FK) 1:24.31; 2. Riley Sibley (FK) 1:25.93; 3. Olivia Martin (FK) 1:29.46; 4. Sylvie Guimond (FK) 1:31.63; 5. Lexie Lovely (FK) 1:31.89; 6. Hope Shea (C) 1:38.73; 7. Maren Moir (C) 1:46.79; 8. Brice Carson (FK) 1:47.10; 9. Eleanor St. Peter (PI) 1:47.42; 10 Sheridan Boucher (PI) 1:47.86; 11. Kailee Guimond (FK) 1:48.85; 12. Lea Pelletier (FK) 1:50.23; 13. Natalie Bates (PI) 1:57.54; 14. Isabelle Lozier (FK) 2:08.40

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»

View stories by school

  1. Woman determined to finish, return to condemned Stockton Springs homeWoman determined to finish, return to condemned Stockton Springs home
  2. Maine pulp and paper trade group dissolves after half a century
  3. Snow possible for parts of Maine midweekSnow possible for parts of Maine midweek
  4. 4-year-old boy dies after Windham crash
  5. Coast Guard rescues two lobstermen from sinking boat off Maine coast