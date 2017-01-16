Bangor, Medomak Valley capture KVAC cheering titles

The cheerleading squads from Bangor and Lewiston high schools have forged a fairly competitive rivalry over the last several years.

If Monday’s Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference competition is any indication, the teams will be fighting it out for the big hardware again this winter.

The first round went to Bangor on Monday, as the Rams claimed the KVAC Class A crown by scoring 82.8 points at the Augusta Civic Center. Lewiston finished right behind, tallying 81.2 points.

It was Bangor’s first KVAC cheering title.

Rounding out the top five among the 13 Class A schools were Oxford Hills of South Paris (67.1), Hampden Academy (63.5) and Lawrence of Fairfield (63.4).

Team members for Bangor include Sophia Alexander, Ellie Babbidge, Madison Clay, Shayna Coombs, MacKenzie Crichton, Hannah Dunn, Hailey Fournier, Olivia Heanssler, Natasha Ivey, Sydney Latlippe, Kylie Lavoie, Gracie McAuliffe, Samantha McNaughton, Abi Merrill, Hailey Miles, Ashley Ouellette, Hope Ouellette, Alainna Roach, Brianna Roach, Chloe Woodward and Jordyn Summer.

In Class B, Medomak Valley of Waldoboro earned a comfortable victory, as its 82.1 points placed it well in front of runner-up Leavitt of Turner Center (71.1).

Morse of Bath (64.5), Erskine Academy of South China (62.5) and Gardiner (58.3) also finished in the top five among the 11 competing schools.

Medomak’s team members are Mariah Grindle, Ashley Kenniston, Samantha Pelkey, Maggie Ryan, Cassandra Smeltzer, Hannah Smith, Molly Taylor, Adrianna Wadsworth and Leah Wilcox.

Next up are the Maine Principals’ Association regional championships on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Augusta Civic Center will be the site for competitions involving Class A, Class B South and Class C South. The Cross Insurance Center in Bangor will be the site for championships in Class B North, Class C North and all of Class D.

Meanwhile in Bar Harbor, Hermon claimed the Big East conference title, scoring 78.9 points while runner-up Ellsworth tallied 74.6.

Old Town was third in the 11-school field with 74.1 points, followed by Houlton (62.2) and Presque Isle (60.9).

Hermon’s roster consists of Brooklyn Brown, Mercedes Davis, Ashley Dunphy, Kate Fergola, Bailee Fogg, Mia Foley, Melanie Gagnon, Karissa Hatch, Alexis MacManus, Hannah Morin, Olivia Nash, Cammie Peirce, Emily Perley, Jillian Shorey, Kallie Urquhart, Emily Willey, Emily Woodilla and Laura Zenk.