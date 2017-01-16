4-year-old boy dies following Windham crash

WINDHAM, Maine — Friends and family say the 4-year-old boy involved in a Windham crash Friday has died.

Four-year-old Gavin Brackley is reported to have died over the weekend at Maine Medical Center.

His 5-year-old sister, Alexa, and two others in the crash are still on the road to recovery.

Police said Gavin and his sister were in their grandfather’s car when they were in a crash at the intersection of Route 202 and William Knight Road in Windham Friday evening.

Police said their grandfather, 65-year-old Dennis Brackley of New Gloucester, crossed the centerline and struck another car.

Dennis Brackley died at the scene, but his two grandchildren were sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The two people in the other vehicle, Adrian King and his passenger, 27-year-old Samantha-Jo Brink, were also injured.

The hospital says they have been upgraded to satisfactory condition.

Friends of the Brackleys say the two young children were the light of their parents and grandparents lives.

Those friends say Dennis was active in the greater New Gloucester community as a softball coach.

Alexa remains in critical condition at Maine Medical Center.

If you’d like to help, GoFundMe pages have been set up for all of the victims involved.

You can click here to help the Brackley family and click here to help Adrian King and Samantha-Jo Brink.