Police arrest 2 in connection with Bangor robbery

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police arrested two people Monday after a search warrant executed at their State Street apartment allegedly turned up items stolen earlier this month from a Garland Street home.

Shana Boutot, 26, and Shawn Boutot, 32, both of Bangor, were charged with receiving stolen property, a Class C felony, Sgt. Timothy Cotton said Monday in a news release.

Shana Boutot also was charged with violating the conditions of her release from a prior arrest, Cotton said.

Both Shana and Shawn Boutot were taken to Penobscot County Jail.

The items found in the Boutots’ apartment — namely tools and other equipment worth $2,100 — were taken on Jan. 8 from a Garland Street home that was undergoing extensive renovation, Cotton said.

A neighbor called police after seeing two people removing items from the home while construction workers were away, the sergeant said.

Bangor Police Department detectives executed a search warrant at the Boutots’ apartment on Monday afternoon and reportedly recovered most of the stolen property.