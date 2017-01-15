Waterboro selectmen to consider banning retail marijuana

WATERBORO, Maine — As the Legislature begins on Tuesday examination of a bill that would delay most aspects of the newly approved recreational marijuana law until February 2018, Waterboro selectmen are mulling whether to ban retail pot establishments altogether.

While statewide the recreational marijuana referendum was approved by voters Nov. 8, those casting ballots in Waterboro felt differently. Town Administrator Gary Lamb said the referendum failed in Waterboro 55 percent to 44 percent.

“I see little or no benefit to the community to allow retail marijuana stores, social smoking clubs, cultivation, manufacturing or testing businesses in Waterboro at this time,” Lamb said.

Selectmen are expected to discuss the pros and cons of beginning the lengthy process of developing an ordinance that would ban retail establishments when they meet Jan. 24.

Although he sees no benefit to allowing marijuana businesses in town, Lamb told selectmen on Tuesday that he doesn’t favor a marijuana moratorium because it would expire before the state’s rulemaking on commercial marijuana operations is complete.

Select Board Chairman Dennis Abbott said he believes there would be support on the board for prohibiting retail marijuana establishments and social clubs through an ordinance.

“I don’t see any advantage to the town of having a retail operation other than some tax revenue but I don’t know how big that would be,” Abbott said.

He said the board would discuss the matter Jan. 24 to give staff a direction on whether the town should begin crafting an ordinance to prohibit retail marijuana establishments. If an advantage to the act presents itself, the ordinance could always be pulled back, Abbott said.

As municipal officials across the state grapple with how to approach marijuana legalization, the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss legislation that would delay the implementation of the regulated commercial marijuana market.

The bill, submitted by Ellsworth Democrat Rep. Louis Luchini, would delay most aspects of the bill except for those that pertain to possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and possession, cultivation and transportation of a specific number of plants for use at a private residence. It would clarify that possession of marijuana by a juvenile is a crime, unless they’re authorized to possess it for medical use. Luchini’s proposal would prohibit possession of edible marijuana products, prohibit establishment of retail shops or clubs and other provisions of the act until February 2018.

An attempt to reach Luchini for comment was not successful on Friday.

Sen. Justin Chenette, D-Saco, who said he recently learned he’s poised to be the Senate Democrats’ representative on the newly minted Joint Select Committee on Marijuana, expressed some reservations about Luchini’s bill.

“The Legislature already has nine months to develop a regulatory framework for marijuana-related business licenses,” Chenette said. “Waiting until February of next year isn’t necessary and will actually put individuals age 21 and over in a difficult place of being legally able to possess small amounts of marijuana, but can’t legally buy it. This will create a public safety issue and confusion in the marketplace.”

Chenette also questioned the speed at which a public hearing was scheduled.

“It also concerns me that the two-week public notice requirement was waived to rush this bill through the process without proper public input. This bill needs to be vetted along with the 30 plus other marijuana-related bills introduced by legislators this session,” he said.

Chenette is a digital advertising executive for the Journal Tribune.

As the Legislature begins its work on Luchini’s bill and others, municipalities are examining how they’ll handle the new law.

Some have enacted moratoriums as they work out details, while others are taking a different approach.

Selectmen in Kennebunk will discuss the merits of a moratorium on Feb. 28, and they held a public hearing on the matter last week.

In Biddeford, the City Council in early January approved a six-month moratorium on retail marijuana stores, facilities and social clubs.

In Sanford, the City Council’s zoning committee began to examine the issue this week, according to Councilor Robert Stackpole.

“All are in agreement to proceed slowly and methodically as to what the impact of the law will be on our community, and how we want to shape that impact in terms of a positive social image for Sanford,” Stackpole said.

Speaking only for himself, Stackpole said he’s interested in the possibilities of a local tax provision or a portion of the 10 percent tax the state will collect returned to the municipalities to be used for youth and substance abuse education.