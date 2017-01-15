Coast Guard rescues two lobstermen from sinking boat off Maine coast

YORK, Maine — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two lobstermen on Friday after their boat began to take on water.

The sinking happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday after a rogue wave struck the 45-foot Miss Mae & Son about 17 miles off the coast of York, according to a statement from the Coast Guard. The boat’s pumps were not able to keep up with the water.

When a crew from Station Portsmouth Harbor arrived at the location, the two lobstermen aboard the Miss Mae & Son in full survival gear jumped from the pilot house into the frigid water. The Coast Guard vessel pulled alongside the two men, and they were pulled aboard.

The water temperature was 42 degrees.

The Coast Guard said the Miss Mae & Son was left adrift with no one on board.