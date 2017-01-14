New Gloucester man, 65, dies in Windham crash

WINDHAM, Maine — One person is dead and two children are in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Windham.

It happened at the intersection of Route 202 and William Knight Road in Windham.

Police said a Dodge Caravan driven by Dennis Brackley, 65, of New Gloucester crossed the centerline and hit a Nissan Rogue.

Brackley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 4-year-old and 5-year-old were in the car with Brackley.

They were in critical condition at Maine Medical Center, as of Friday night.

Adrian King, 33, and Samantha-Jo Brink, 27, were in the Nissan Rogue.

King is in stable condition, and Brink is in serious condition.

Part of Route 202 was closed for three hours as emergency crews investigated the crash site.

 

