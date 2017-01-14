Troy woman, 32, accused of killing her infant son

BANGOR, Maine — A Troy woman was arrested Friday night on a murder charge in connection with the death of her infant child Thursday, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Miranda Hopkins, 32, was arrested at her home by the Maine State Police and taken to Waldo County Jail. She was expected to be transferred to the Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset, McCausland said.

Hopkins is expected to make her first court appearance Tuesday, likely in Belfast, he said.

Waldo County Sheriff’s Deputies, Unity Ambulance and the Troy Fire Department went to Hopkin’s mobile home after Hopkins called 911 to report that her 7-week-old son, Jaxson, was unresponsive.

The infant, born on Nov. 21, was pronounced dead at the home at about 2:30 a.m., McCausland said, and state police detectives were called in to investigate.

The state medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy Thursday, but the cause of death is not being released at this time, McCausland said.

McCausland said Hopkins lived at the home at 211 North Dixmont Road with Jaxson and her two other sons. The other boys, ages 6 and 8, are with relatives.