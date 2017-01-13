UMaine men’s basketball entertains Stony Brook; women on road

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. STONY BROOK

Time, site: Saturday, 2 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 5-13 (1-2 America East), Stony Brook 7-8 (2-0)

Series, last meeting: Stony Brook leads 19-15, Stony Brook 75-56 on 2/21/16

Key players: Maine — 6-2 G Wes Myers (16.4 points, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals per game, .814 FT pct.), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (10.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg, .520 FG pct.), 6-2 G Austin Howard (8.2 ppg), 6-7 F Marko Pirovic (7.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg), 6-0 G Ryan Bernstein (4.8 ppg, 3.2 apg); Stony Brook — 6-3 G Lucas Woodhouse (13.8 ppg, 5.0 apg), 6-7 F Tyrell Sturdivant (11.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg), 6-6 G/F Roland Nayama (9.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg), 6-6 G/F Akwaski Yeboah (9.4 ppg), 6-6 G/F Bryan Sekunda (6.7 ppg)

Game notes: The Black Bears look to build on Wednesday’s home win against UMass Lowell, but they face a Stony Brook club that has won its first two league contests. UMaine will have to do a solid job of controlling the paint against the bigger Seawolves. UMaine has not beaten Stony Brook since Jan. 22, 2011. This game will feature two outstanding guards in the Black Bears’ Myers and Stony Brook’s Woodhouse. UMaine scored 44 of its 73 points in the paint in Wednesday’s victory over the River Hawks. The Seawolves are the league’s worst-shooting team, connecting at 39 percent overall and 32 percent from the 3-point arc. UMaine is second in both categories at .414 and .332, respectively.

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. STONY BROOK

Time, site: Saturday, 1 p.m., Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York

Records: UMaine 9-9 (2-1 America East), Stony Brook 7-8 (0-2)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 18-17, UMaine 51-48 on 3/6/16

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (14 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.3 apg), 6-2 F Laia Sole (9.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.1 apg), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (7.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 38 3-pointers), 5-1 F/G Blanca Millan (7.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.8 steals per game), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (6.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.6 apg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (5.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Stony Brook — 5-5 G Kori Bayne-Walker (11.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.7 apg), 5-6 G Davion Wingate (11.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.7 spg, 1.3 apg), 5-9 G Christa Scognamiglio (8 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.9 spg, 1.3 apg), 6-1 F Elizabeth Manner (7.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg), 5-11 G Aaliyah Worley (5.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg)

Game notes: The Black Bears seek their third straight victory against a Seawolves team that has lost two straight. UMaine (58.4 ppg) and Stony Brook (58.8 ppg) rank second and third, respectively, in AE scoring defense. Brosseau has hit at least one 3-pointer in every game and has scored in double figures the last six games. Koizar, who has missed the last three games with a leg injury, is doubtful again. Associate head coach Amy Vachon continues running the team with head coach Richard Barron on medical leave.