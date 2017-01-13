The yeas and nays: How Maine’s congressional representatives voted this week

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed the National Clinical Care Commission Act, to amend the Public Health Service Act to foster more effective implementation and coordination of clinical care for people with complex metabolic or autoimmune diseases; the Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act, to improve the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s weather research; the Inspiring the Next Space Pioneers, Innovators, Researchers, and Explorers (INSPIRE) Women Act, to inspire women to enter the aerospace field; and the Leveraging Emerging Technologies Act, to encourage engagement between the Department of Homeland Security and technology innovators.

House votes

House vote 1

ADMINISTERING DRUGS IN EMERGENCIES: The House has passed the Protecting Patient Access to Emergency Medications Act, sponsored by Rep. Richard Hudson, R-North Carolina. The bill would authorize emergency medical providers to administer medications on the Drug Enforcement Administration’s controlled substances list under a general standing order issued by the provider’s director.

A bill supporter, Rep. Gene Green, D-Texas, said its clarification of the legal authority for giving vital medications on the DEA list to patients in emergencies would help save lives.

The vote was unanimous with 404 yeas. Both Reps. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, and Bruce Poliquin, R-2nd District, were among the yeas.

House vote 2

INVESTING IN STARTUP COMPANIES: The House has passed the Helping Angels Lead Our Startups Act, sponsored by Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio. The bill would order changing a Securities and Exchange Commission rule to give companies seeking funds from angel investor groups an exemption from an SEC ban on general solicitations for funds.

Chabot said relaxing the rule would ease the way for small startup companies to informally meet with potential investors and expand their ability to access capital needed to fund innovative technologies.

An opponent, Rep. William Lacey Clay, D-Missouri, said the bill would decrease regulatory protections for potential investors who could be misinformed about the risks taken when investing in young companies with uncertain prospects.

The vote was 344 yeas to 73 nays. Both Pingree and Poliquin were among the yeas.

House vote 3

TECHNOLOGY REFORMS AND THE GOVERNMENT: The House has passed the Tested Ability to Leverage Exceptional National Talent Act, sponsored by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, to codify into law the Presidential Innovation Fellows Program for encouraging private sector technology and science leaders to help improve the federal government’s technology programs.

McCarthy said the program, which began on a presidential basis in 2012, has proved successful in “drawing on the great talent of the American people” to make the government more efficient and more effective.

The vote was 386 yeas to 17 nays. Both Pingree and Poliquin were among the yeas.

House vote 4

COMMUNICATING ABOUT PROPOSED REGULATIONS: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Collin C. Peterson, D-Minnesota, to the Regulatory Accountability Act, which would bar agencies proposing a proposed rule from spending money to advocate for the rule in communications with the public.

Peterson said agencies should serve the public when proposing rules, not attempt to use advertising campaigns to influence public opinion.

An amendment opponent, Rep. Hank Johnson Jr., D-Georgia, said existing law already barred such advocacy, and the amendment would decrease agency ability to inform the public about the impact of proposed rules.

The vote was 260 yeas to 161 nays. Pingree gave a nay vote, and Poliquin gave a yea vote.

House vote 5

MAKING FEDERAL REGULATIONS: The House has passed the Regulatory Accountability Act, sponsored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Virginia. The bill would change the rulemaking process for federal agencies to expand opportunities for public comment on proposed rules, require agencies to adopt the least costly way to achieve regulatory objectives, and expand judicial oversight of agency actions.

Goodlatte said that by reducing regulatory burdens, the bill’s reforms would “make America more competitive again, put Americans back to work, and free America’s entrepreneurs to innovate and launch more exciting new products and services.”

An opponent, Rep. John Conyers Jr., D-Michigan, said the bill’s undermining of the regulatory process will harm agencies ability “to safeguard public health and safety, the environment, workplace safety, and consumer financial protections.”

The vote was 238 yeas to 183 nays. Pingree gave a nay vote, and Poliquin gave a yea vote.

House vote 6

REVIEWING SEC REGULATIONS: The House has passed the SEC Regulatory Accountability Act, sponsored by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Missouri. The bill would require the Securities and Exchange Commission to conduct cost-benefit analyses of proposed regulations, as well as periodically review existing SEC regulations to consider modifying or repealing them.

Wagner called the requirements a responsible way to counter the recent growth of burdensome SEC regulations.

An opponent, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, said forcing the SEC to review decades of existing regulations would mean the agency having to divert scarce resources from more important tasks that protect investors from financial fraud.

The vote was 243 yeas to 184 nays. Pingree gave a nay vote, and Poliquin gave a yea vote.

House vote 7

FUTURES TRADING AND COMMODITY END USERS: The House has passed the Commodity End-User Relief Act, sponsored by Rep. Michael K. Conaway, R-Texas. The bill would exempt end-users of commodities such as fossil fuels and grains from certain regulatory requirements for swaps futures contracts, and require the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to make cost-benefit analyses of its proposed rules.

Conaway said the end-user exemption would make it easier for farmers and other commodity producers and consumers to plan their business activity by hedging prices.

An opponent, Rep. Collin C. Peterson, D-Minnesota, criticized other bill provisions for hampering the CFTC’s ability to function effectively, in part by capping its budget for the next five years at inadequate levels.

The vote was 239 yeas to 182 nays. Pingree gave a nay vote, and Poliquin gave a yea vote.

Senate votes

Senate vote 1

HEALTH CARE REFORM: The Senate has rejected a motion to waive a budgetary point of order against an amendment sponsored by Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada, to a bill to set forth a government budget for fiscal 2017. The amendment would have provided for repealing the Affordable Care Act, and replacing it with a new health care reform law.

Heller said it sought to deliver on Obamacare’s promise of providing “affordable, quality healthcare for all” by expanding health care choices while reducing costs.

An amendment opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, said its health care plan would “cut Social Security benefits and throw 20 million Americans off of health insurance.”

The vote to waive the point of order was 51 yeas to 47 nays, with a three-fifths majority required to waive. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, gave a yea vote, and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, gave a nay vote.

Senate vote 2

IMPORTING DRUGS FROM CANADA: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, to a bill to set forth a government budget for fiscal 2017. The amendment would have established a reserve fund for the purpose of allowing the importation of drugs from Canada by pharmacists, wholesalers and consumers with valid prescriptions.

Klobuchar said the amendment promised relief from escalating drug costs for Americans by allowing for competitive pricing by importing drugs from Canada.

An amendment opponent, Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, said drugs allegedly imported from Canada often originally came from other countries, such as the Middle East, and posed safety risks.

The vote was 46 yeas to 52 nays. Both Collins and King were among the yeas.

Senate vote 3

2017 BUDGET PLAN: The Senate has passed a bill, sponsored by Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, to set forth a government budget for fiscal 2017, and outline budget levels for fiscal 2018 through fiscal 2026.

Enzi said the budget’s plan to repeal and replace the health care reform law was needed to quickly “fix the damage” done by soaring health insurance costs and declining insurance and health care choices for consumers and institute a “patient-centered health care system that gives hard-working Americans access to quality, affordable care.”

An opponent, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, said it was not sensible to repeal heath care reform without first preparing a new law that will give Americans a similar opportunity to buy affordable, comprehensive health insurance.

The vote was 51 yeas to 48 nays. Collins gave a yea vote, and King gave a nay vote.

Senate vote 4

EXEMPTION FOR DEFENSE SECRETARY: The Senate has passed a bill, sponsored by Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, to provide an exemption from the requirement that a person named defense secretary not have served as a military office within the past seven years. The exemption would open the way for recently retired Gen. James Mattis to be confirmed by the Senate.

A supporter, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Mattis merited the exemption because of “his exceptional character and competence and his remarkable skills and ability.”

An opponent, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, said that by eroding the principle of civilian control of the military, the exemption would diminish “a fundamental constitutional principle” and enable the politicization of the military’s officer ranks.

The vote was 81 yeas to 17 nays. Both Collins and King were among the yeas.