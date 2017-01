YORK, Maine — The Coast Guard said it just barely saved two lobstermen from a sinking lobster boat off the Maine coast.

It occurred Friday afternoon, about 17-miles from the York coast.

When the Coast Guard arrived, they said the lobster boat, Miss Mae & Son, was fully under the water, and the crew was on top of the pilot’s house in survival suits.

The crew is OK and on their way to the Coast Guard station in Portsmouth.