Portland police looking for man who attacked woman on Brackett Street

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are looking for a man who reportedly followed and attacked a woman Thursday night as she crossed Brackett Street. The woman was able to fight off her attacker with pepper spray, Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said Friday in a news release.

The perpetrator struck and grabbed the woman, who was not injured, the lieutenant said.

“She was able to fight off the attacker by screaming to people nearby, striking him and using pepper spray,” Martin said in the statement about the approximately 8 p.m. attack. “The man eventually ran away. Witnesses came to the woman’s aid, and one man chased the perpetrator to Winter Street before losing sight of him.”

The suspect is described as a pale-skinned white man, estimated to be 20 to 30 years old, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, who was clean-shaven and chubby. He was wearing dark clothing, a blue jacket and a beanie hat, and carrying a messenger-style bag. He also had an object that looked like an umbrella, Martin said.

“The woman’s actions prevented a more serious attack from occurring,” Martin said. “She was aware of her surroundings, took actions to separate herself from the attacker, and was prepared to defend herself during the attack and immediately called out for help.”

Anyone with information about the Brackett Street attack is asked to contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

The Portland Police Department regularly offers Rape Aggression Defense classes to members of the community. RAD training is a self-defense program geared toward realistic options for women in these types of attacks. For more information on this program, call 207-874-8643 or email ppdrad@portlandmaine.gov.