Maine man sentenced to eight years for stealing guns

BANGOR, Maine — A Whitefield man will spend eight years in prison after burglarizing a Whitefield home in March 2016 and stealing three firearms, guns he was prohibited from possessing because he was a convicted felon.

Peter Poland, 44, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release following his conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon, Assistant U.S. Attorney David B. Joyce said in a release.

U.S. District Court Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. also sentenced Poland to serve a consecutive term of 366 days for violating the terms of his supervised release. Poland pleaded guilty to the crime in September.

According to the release, Poland was on supervised release for a prior felony drug conviction when he broke into the Whitefield home and stole the guns.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.