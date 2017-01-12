UConn upends UMaine men’s hockey team

It was more of the same for the University of Maine men’s hockey team on Thursday night.

Freshman defenseman Wyatt Newpower’s power-play goal with 18 seconds left in the second period snapped a 3-3 tie, and the University of Connecticut went on to post a 6-3 victory over the Black Bears at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Huskies improved to 9-7-6 overall, 5-3-2 in Hockey East, and the last place Black Bears fell to 7-11-3 and 1-7-1, respectively.

UMaine’s road winless streak was extended to 16 games (0-13-3) including neutral ice losses to New Hampshire in Manchester, New Hampshire, and Thursday’s loss at the home of the American Hockey League’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

The loss extended UMaine’s Hockey East winless streak to six games (0-5-1).

UConn is 3-0-2 in its five games vs. UMaine since joining Hockey East.

The teams will play again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Fenway Park in Boston.

Freshman goalie Adam Huska made 23 saves in posting the win, and Matt Morris made 32 stops for the Black Bears.

UMaine had a golden opportunity to tie the game in the third period when its red-hot power play had a five-on-three for 39 seconds, but the Black Bears failed to capitalize.

UMaine had entered the game with at least one power play in its previous six games (13-for-29, 44.8 percent), but it went 0-for-4 Thursday night.

The Huskies extended the lead when Kasperi Ojantakanen scored with 5:41 remaining, and Tage Thompson added an empty-net goal.

On the game-winner, Brendan Robbins had a good opportunity to clear the puck but didn’t get much on his clearing attempt, and the puck landed right on Newpower’s stick.

Newpower took a few strides and beat Morris over his glove from the top of the right circle.

It was his second goal of the season.

UMaine’s Rob Michel had opened the scoring 7:57 into the first period as he skated to the net front and diverted a Cam Brown pass behind Huska.

Spencer Naas answered 3:50 later when he one-timed a pass from Falmouth native Ben Freeman past Morris.

Max Kalter supplied the Huskies with their first lead at the 15:34 mark while UConn was on the power play.

Kalter, with his back to the net, deflected Max Letunov’s shot past Morris.

Robbins tied it 6:32 into the second period when he converted a Brown pass, but Thompson made it 3-2 at the 13:31 mark as he one-timed Kalter’s pass from behind the net past Morris.

Nolan Vesey responded 1:31 later when he fired home a turnaround shot from the high slot off a faceoff.

But Newpower regained the lead as the Huskies converted both of its power-play chances through the first 40 minutes and went two-for-three with the man advantage on the evening.