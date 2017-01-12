Four Carrabassett Valley Academy snowboarders heading to World Cup

For the first time in school history, the Carrabassett Valley Academy will send four snowboard cross athletes to the World Cup Boardercross event in Utah later this month, the school announced Thursday.

It marks the first time that multiple athletes from the school have qualified for the event.

“It’s a big deal, both for the school and for these athletes,” snowboard program coach Alex Tuttle said.

Three of the athletes heading west are in a postgraduate year at CVA. They are Devryn Valley of Gardiner, Katie Wilson of Wisconsin and Haley Michenzie of Massachusetts.

Kiersten Edwards of Vermont, the other qualifier, is set to graduate in 2017.

Valley, Wilson and Michenzie are currently ranked seventh, 10th and 11th, respectively, in the country in snowboard cross, while Edwards is ranked eighth.