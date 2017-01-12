Friday, Jan. 13, 2017: GOP starts new year wrong, Obamacare repeal harmful, stand up to Russia

Technological divide

There is a digital divide within technology that is becoming a problem. The younger people have grown up with technology, and they are learning how to use it quickly. But some older people who didn’t grow up with the same technology have a harder time grasping and learning how to use it.

Garrison Keillor in his Jan. 2 OpEd highlighted this digital divide as people often are on their phones or other devices and ignore the opportunity for small talk. He laments that small talk is becoming rare because we are occupied with cellphones and other technology.

It is extremely common to walk into a grocery store for an example and people are constantly looking down at their phones because their grocery list are on their phones or they need know something. This is also commonly seen in the grocery store checkout lines. If the lines are long and backed up, the customers usually are on their phones to pass the time. Keillor argues that instead of being tied up in technology, we should try to talk to one another and create an atmosphere in which people shouldn’t be scared to have small conversations.

People rely on their phones and technology because some people don’t remember what it’s like to not have this technology. We are so used to always having our cellphones 24/7 and relying on our phones to text all the time that it is becoming a habit to always be glued to our phones.

Daniele Pelkey

Orono

Trump lunacy

Every day brings new shameless and outrageous acts by Donald Trump. Nominating people unqualified or hostile to the agencies they may lead, tweeting thin-skinned ego-driven rants at any time of the day or night, taking credit where none is due (such as “saving jobs”), flaunting norms and ethics with the aid of the Republicans by continuing to hide his conflicts of interest, trying to undermine a free press, mocking the efforts of our intelligence agencies to uncover attempts by Russia to interfere with our elections. And this is just the beginning.

I don’t expect Trump supporters to be swayed by appeals to see the reality of the monster they have unleashed. I just pray we will not suffer too much or be destroyed before we are rid of this lunacy.

Kendall Zeigler

Eastport

GOP starts new year wrong

I am very concerned by how Republicans in Congress began the New Year. First, they tried to destroy one of the effective restraints on unethical behavior by members in Congress. Fortunately, folks were paying attention, and they changed their minds. We need more attention like that.

I am disgusted by the Republican effort to eliminate the Affordable Care Act without having a viable, compassionate and effective alternative in place. We have watched them vote against it, and during all that time they did nothing to come up with a better alternative. What is it about sick people, uninsured people and hospitals that deserves such irresponsibility and hate?

It is appalling to think that the Senate is considering Sen. Jeff Sessions for U.S. attorney general at the same time as a racist killer is sentenced for killing nine people in a historically black church. Sessions has no business being attorney general for all the people.

The contrast between the Republicans’ refusal to consider the President Barack Obama’s nominee to the Supreme Court and their rush to consider Donald Trump’s nominees in the absence of proper vetting deserves to be seriously challenged. Why should the country be subjected to a practice that no responsible CEO would permit when hiring folks for his companies?

The quality of those nominees and what they are being nominated for also deserves considerable resistance. None of those nominees who are climate change deniers should be accepted by the Senate. No rational leader would hire someone who hates science to head a technology or engineering company.

Jim Owen

Belfast

Stand up to Russia

I am very concerned about Donald Trump’s love affair with Trump. Millions of American men and women have worn our nation’s military uniforms to keep America safe, some giving their limbs and lives in the process. Many in our security agencies and military risk their lives on a daily basis.

Russian aggression is a dire threat to America and the free world, and that hasn’t changed since World War II. It is very dangerous for Trump and his apologists not to speak up and demand an impartial and thorough investigation of Russian hacking of Democratic organizations.

So far we have heard from Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham on this matter. I hope to hear from Sen. Susan Collins and more from Sen. Angus King and more of our elected representatives.

Bob Tweedie

Westfield

Obamacare repeal harmful

Anyone who voted for Donald Trump and other candidates because they would overturn the Affordable Care Act is about to get their wish. As they say, be careful what you wish for.

This would throw anyone covered under Obamacare under the bus. If this concerns you, get in touch with your elected officials right now. In the meantime, take care of any medical problems you can while you still have coverage.

Be aware that Republicans also have Medicare in their sights as part of their plan to overhaul our health care system. Be prepared, at the least, for higher costs and fewer benefits.

Veterans, disabled people, or low-income workers on Medicaid will see benefits threatened without Obamacare. If someone has a loved one whose nursing home care is paid for by Medicaid, she might need to come up with other plans for her.

If someone has health insurance through her employer, she will have known she was always only a pink slip away from losing coverage. Without Obamacare, she can be denied future coverage for a pre-existing condition such as heart disease, cancer or allergies, and if she loses her job, COBRA coverage, which gives people the option to continue their group coverage for a limited period, costs a monthly average of $768 for a family of four and $500 for one. Even with existing insurance, people can expect increased premium and out-of-pocket costs to make up for so many uninsured people.

Linda Buckmaster

Belfast