Bronx man arrested twice for selling drugs from Bangor motels

BANGOR, Maine — A man from the Bronx, New York, who was out on bail for selling drugs from a Bangor motel in May, was arrested again Wednesday for drug dealing at another local motel, according to Maine Drug Enforcement Cmdr. Peter Arno.

“A significant amount of oxycodone was seized in connection with this investigation,” Arno said in a news release posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

Steve Abreu, 32, was arrested in May along with a Veazie woman for felony trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class B crime, after the MDEA’s North Central Task Force found him dealing oxycodone from a hotel located by the Bangor Mall.

“This investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at the motel and seizure of $8,000 worth of oxycodone and $40,000 in cash,” Arno said in the May statement about the arrest.

Following his May arrest, Abreu posted $10,000 cash bail and was released from jail with several bail conditions, including not to break the law again, as well as an 8 p.m. curfew that restricted him to his home in New York.

Earlier this week, MDEA investigators learned that Abreu had returned to Bangor and checked into a different motel in the Odlin Road area, which was raided by MDEA agents and Bangor police officers Wednesday afternoon, Arno said.

“During the search of Abreu’s car … agents located nearly 1,000 oxycodone 30 mg tablets along with approximately $2,200 in suspected drug proceeds,” he said. “The street value of the oxycodone seized is $30,000.”

Abreu was arrested for aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A crime, and for violating the conditions of his release. He was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

“No bail was allowed due to the fact that Abreu is already out on bail,” Arno said.

Abreu is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on the new drug trafficking charges on Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Arno ended the news release by stating that local hotels and motels are often used by out-of-state drug traffickers as a place to conduct their illegal business and that the rooms are frequently rented by local individuals and not the traffickers themselves.

During both Bangor arrests, Abreu was found with a local woman. Arno said because of the ongoing investigation that he could not say who rented the motel rooms.

“This investigation is continuing and more arrests are likely,” he said.