Dead River set to begin new depot in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A new propane distribution facility is opening in the Skyway Industrial Park, replacing a similar facility in Caribou that’s no longer being serviced by the railroad and state government.

Dead River Company is expecting to complete construction of the new propane depot by the end of this month, according to Levi Ross, the company’s manager of supply and logistics.

The facility will store about 1,000 gallons propane, taking the fuel by rail at the industrial park and filling up trucks that distribute throughout Aroostook County, Ross said.

The company has a similar facility in Caribou, but its access via rail is being discontinued because of low rail volume.

“The state of Maine and the Northern Maine Railroad discontinued service on the Limestone subdivision [rail line] and will no longer deliver rail cars to that facility,” Ross said. “We decided to build another facility on an active rail line, one that they pledge will continue to get service.”

The company signed a 20-year agreement with the Presque Isle Industrial Council to locate the facility, one of five the company has in the state, Ross said.

The Industrial Council was approached by Dead River this summer, with the industrial council offering an active rail line and available land, according to Tom Powers, executive director of the Industrial Council. “It’s a good centralized location,” he said.