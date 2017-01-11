UMaine men’s hockey to face UConn at Bridgeport, Fenway

Men’s Hockey

MAINE vs. CONNECTICUT

Time, site: Thursday, 7:05 p.m., Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Saturday, 1:30 p.m., Fenway Park, Boston

Records: UMaine 7-10-3 (1-6-1 Hockey East); UConn 8-7-6 (4-3-2)

Series, last meeting: tied 2-2-3, 1-1 on 1/16/16

Key players: Maine — C Cam Brown (3 goals, 18 assists), LW Blaine Byron (9 & 11), C Chase Pearson (10 & 5), LW Nolan Vesey (4 & 8), D Rob Michel (4 & 6), D Eric Schurhamer (3 & 6), G Rob McGovern (6-7-3, 2.98 goals-against average, .909); UConn — RW Tage Thompson (12 & 8), LW Max Letunov (5 & 13), LW Evan Richardson (4 & 10), LW Spencer Naas (11 & 2), D Miles Gendron (3 & 6), G Adam Huska (4-4-3, 2.67, .923), G Rob Nichols (4-3-3, 2.45, .913)

Game notes: The Black Bears are looking for their first win over UConn since the Huskies joined Hockey East in 2014. They are 0-2-2 vs. UConn and have scored only four goals. Nichols has been sensational against UMaine, stopping 153 of 157 shots (.975). Thompson and Huska both played in the World Junior Championships in Canada as Thompson skated for the gold medal-winning United States team and Huska played for Slovakia. Former Black Bear Brian Morgan, who transferred after last season, is tied for sixth on the Huskies in scoring with 4 & 5 in 21 games. The left wing had 17-15-32 in 103 games at UMaine. UMaine has scored at least one power-play goal in its last six games, going an impressive 13-for-29 (44.8 percent). UConn is 51st among 60 teams in penalty minutes (11.8 per game). UM freshman right wing Mitch Fossier, who leads the team in game-winning goals (3) and is third overall with eight goals, continues to be sidelined with an upper-body injury. UConn hasn’t played in Bridgeport since the 2014-2015 season.