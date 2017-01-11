Sports briefs for Jan. 11, 2017

Capp among Maine Sports Hall of Famers

Richard “Dick” Capp of Portland is among 12 people who have been selected for induction into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. His name was inadvertently left off the organization’s first release.

Capp played linebacker for Green Bay and recovered a fumble in the first-ever Super Bowl in 1967, when the Packers topped Kansas City. At Deering High School, he captained the 1959 state champion football team and was a state champion high jumper.

Capp attended Worcester Academy, where he starred in football and basketball and earned a basketball scholarship to Boston College, where he played for Bob Cousy. Capp also played football for the Eagles and was drafted by the Boston Patriots.

Mraz named MMA coach

CASTINE — Will Mraz was announced on Wednesday as the head women’s lacrosse coach at Maine Maritime Academy.

Mraz is the head coach of the Czech Republic Women’s National Lacrosse Team and will lead the team in this summer’s Federation of International Lacrosse World Games in England. He previously served as the coach of the Fairfield University women’s club program and was an assistant at the University of Bridgeport, Fairfield (men’s team) and worked as an assistant and defensive coordinator with the Czech Republic Men’s National Team from 2011-2016.

Mraz is a 1973 graduate of Fairfield University, where he was a two-sport athlete and captained the men’s lacrosse team. He also has worked in development at Sacred Heart and Fairfield.

Sea Dogs retain manager

PORTLAND — The Portland Sea Dogs will retain manager Carlos Febles for the upcoming season.

Febles is entering his second season managing the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, and he compiled a 55-84 record during the 2016 campaign.

The Red Sox also announced that pitching coach Kevin Walker will return to Portland, while the team has a new hitting coach in Lee Ma, Jr.

Febles has spent 11 years in the Red Sox system, and has managed the Lowell Spinners (2011) and Greenville Drive (2012-13).

FSU assistant: Duke’s Allen didn’t shove me

Duke point guard Grayson Allen did not shove or maliciously hit Florida State assistant coach Dennis Gates Tuesday night, according to the Seminoles staff member’s Twitter post.

Gates posted a statement to his account on Wednesday morning, a day after the No. 9 Seminoles beat No. 7 Duke at home, to clarify the incident during which some on social media suggested Allen shoved Gates while chasing a loose ball and falling toward the FSU bench.

Gates’ statement was prefaced by a tweet that read, “I want to make this very clear! (Hashtag)Givegraysonabreak.”

The message attached to the tweet read: “I misread Grayson Allen’s speed the same way you all are misreading the clip. It was our lower body that made the most contact. The results from that impact is what put me on my back — not a shove.

“I did not in any way feel attacked nor disrespected as the media and others are portraying Grayson Allen’s character and hustle. … All I view it to be is, ‘A GREAT HUSTLE PLAY.’ ”

Gates also added “I know what a dirty play is, and I was not the victim of one.”

Edwards leaves NASCAR with no regrets

Driver Carl Edwards confirmed Wednesday he is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing immediately and will not compete in NASCAR in 2017, announcing he has no regrets and is lucky enough to be “100 percent healthy.”

“I’m stepping away from full-time driving in the Cup Series. … I don’t have any intention of going back to full-time racing,” Edwards said at a press conference at JGR’s headquarters in Huntersville, N.C.

The 37-year-old Edwards, who spent the last two years at JGR and had one year remaining on his contract, did not use the word “retirement.”

“I’m not using the ‘R’ word,” Edwards said, possibly leaving the door open for a return to JGR. “I want to spend time outside the sport on things that are important for me. … I really believe it’s the right thing. It’s a personal thing.”

“Life’s short. You’ve got to do what your gut tells you. … There’s no life raft I’m jumping on. I’m just jumping. And in a way that makes it easier.”

Edwards will be replaced by Daniel Suarez, the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, in the No. 19 JGR Toyota Camry for the season. He is the first full-time Mexican-born driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Cubs to visit White House on Monday

The World Series champion Chicago Cubs will break from tradition and visit President Barack Obama on Monday during his last week in the White House.

Normally, the World Series champions don’t make their traditional visit to the White House until the following season, but NBC Chicago reported that the Cubs wanted to make the trip before Obama left office.

Right after the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in the World Series on Nov. 2 to break their 108-year drought, Obama sent this Tweet: “It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That’s change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave?”

Obama lived for several years on the South Side of Chicago, where the White Sox play.

Championship teams have been visiting the President of the United States at the White House for decades, but it became a regular occasion during Ronald Reagan’s administration during the 1980s.

Rams’ Mason arrested in Florida

Embattled running back Tre Mason of the Los Angeles Rams was arrested as a result of an ATV incident that occurred in July, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Mason, who remains on the Rams’ roster after a season during which he did not report, was taken into custody on Tuesday after a warrant for his arrest was issued in December.

Officers in Palm Beach County attempted to speak to Mason on July 27 when they saw him spinning the tires of an ATV at a public park. Mason drove off and police followed him to a home in Lake Worth, Fla., where the 23-year-old locked himself in and was eventually convinced by family members to speak to the officers.

Mason had been charged with fleeing and eluding without regard for the safety of others and was released on $5,000 bond.

Police responded to the same house four days earlier after Mason’s mother called and said her son was making irrational statements and exhibiting unusual behavior.

According to the police report in that incident, Mason told officers that “he was going to call the White House and we were all going to lose our jobs,” and that “the police were responsible for teaching al-Qaida how to fly planes.”

Police observed a hole had been punched in the wall of Mason’s bedroom and saw a broken vase and lamp, and determined that Mason wasn’t fit “to make decisions” for himself at the time.

Mason was taken to the hospital for a small laceration on his hand as well as observation.

According to reports, the recent ATV incident marks the sixth time since Mason was arrested during a traffic stop on March 5 that authorities have been to the Lake Worth home.