Former officer sentenced for attempting to send nude photos to minor

PORTLAND, Maine — A former Brunswick police officer was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day for sending nude pictures to a girl he thought was 14 years old.

It started in October 2015, when the parents of a 13-year-old in Arizona told police someone was having a sexual conversation online with their daughter.

Federal agents said that was Garrett Brosnan, a Brunswick police officer at the time.

A special agent, posing as a 14-year-old, chatted with Brosnan online and they said he sent nude pictures and asked for nude pictures in return.

Brosnan was arrested in June. He resigned from the Brunswick Police Department and pleaded guilty in September.

Brosnan apologized in court Wednesday. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said.