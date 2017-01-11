Former Maine officer gets 1 year for attempting to send nude photos to teen

PORTLAND, Maine — A former Brunswick police officer was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in federal prison for attempting to send obscene material to a teenage girl.

Garrett Brosnan, 25, previously of Bath, pleaded guilty on Sept. 14, 2016, to one count of attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor. Under the terms of a plea agreement, U.S. Attorney Thomas E. Delahanty II dismissed a second count.

Brosnan also was sentenced to two years supervised release after his incarceration, according to a release from Delahanty.

He faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors said they began investigating Brosnan after the parents of a 13-year-old girl in Flagstaff, Arizona, reported in May that in October 2015 their daughter had a five-day online conversation that was sexual in nature with a man who told her he was 19 years old.

An investigator from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations initiated an online conversation with Brosnan in late May 2016. In May, believing he was communicating with an eighth-grade girl, Brosnan subsequently sent her nude photos of himself.

Brosnan resigned from the Police Department on June 25.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig M. Wolff requested an 18-month prison sentence, according to court documents, while Brosnan’s attorney, Michael A. Cunniff, argued for probation or several months of imprisonment followed by home confinement because of “his potential vulnerability in prison.”

Cunniff said Wednesday afternoon that he expressed to U.S. District Court Judge Jon D. Levy concern about Brosnan’s former status as a police officer “and also the nature of the crime could pose a danger to his safety, which is something the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized.”

“Levy said he shared that concern and tried to fashion a sentence that would minimize that risk, and implied that the Bureau of Prisons would try to find a place and also circumstances that would minimize that risk,” Cunniff said.

He added that Levy also considered that Brosnan acknowledged responsibility for the crime when he was charged, and considered “that he has the ability to continue, after he completes his sentence, on a path that would allow him to be a productive member of the community.”

According to court documents, Brosnan sought and has received treatment “geared toward those with sexual issues.”

Brosnan must report to a federal prison by Feb. 22, according to court records.