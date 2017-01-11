Bangor Savings Bank announces plan for waterfront headquarters campus

Bangor Savings Bank CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice during a news conference in October 2015 at the bank’s 280 Fore St. location in Portland.
BDN file
Bangor Savings Bank CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice during a news conference in October 2015 at the bank’s 280 Fore St. location in Portland.
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff
Posted Jan. 11, 2017, at 4:15 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Savings Bank purchased a building at 20 South St. on Wednesday as part of a multimillion-dollar plan to eventually relocate about 350 Bangor-area workers to a headquarters campus on Bangor’s waterfront.

Bank officials declined to disclose the purchase price for the building and two adjoining lots. Officials at the Penobscot County Registry of Deeds said they hadn’t received the deed transfer paperwork as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The bank plans to vacate and eventually sell its present headquarters at 99 Franklin St. over the next 18 months, while the South Street building is renovated. It is reviewing options for its two corporate offices at 203 and 19 Maine Ave., said Carol Colson, a senior vice president of marketing and community relations at Bangor Savings Bank.

Bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice said the relocation underlines the bank’s 165-year history in Bangor.

“Bangor’s waterfront area has truly become a jewel for the city, and we believe it is the perfect location for a new” campus, Montgomery-Rice said in a statement issued before a 4 p.m. scheduled press conference at the current headquarters.

“Investing in the downtown area was important to us,” he added.

Bangor Mayor and City Council Chairman Joseph Baldacci said he was pleased at Bangor Savings’ choice of locations.

“The mix of uses and commercial nature of the waterfront just highlights Bangor as an economic hub. This is an excellent use of that space and being right there on the Penobscot River is good advertising for the bank,” Baldacci said.

The plan represents a consolidation, not an expansion, of Bangor Savings facilities in Bangor, although the bank has added about 60 new jobs to Bangor in the last five years, Colson said.

