Tall Ship Distillery crafts ‘high quality’ spirits

DOVER, New Hampshire — A small Garrison City distillery has become a leader in spirits in New Hampshire.

In 2014, John Pantelakos began making rum on Crosby Road. Since then, Tall Ship Distillery has become a well-known name in the New Hampshire alcohol business. It is one of about 10 distilleries in the state.

Pantelakos said he has been in the business world for decades and always wanted to get involved in retail. He “never thought it would be alcohol.”

He got the idea to start a rum distillery while on a vacation with his wife.

“It really all started with a cruise a few years ago,” he said. “I had some really nice rum, and when I got home, I thought, ‘How do you make this stuff?’”

Pantelakos got to work learning about the distilling process, and eventually welded his own 250-gallon copper still, a construction project that saved him tens of thousands of dollars compared to buying a still.

He then asked his neighbor, Matt Witham, to come on board as a distiller. Tall Ship Distillery opened in August 2014.

Witham said of the 250 gallons of molasses, brown sugar and water that goes through the still, just 10 to 15 gallons can be bottled and sold.

The first 5 gallons produced in a batch of rum is a mix of methanol, polyphenol and acetone that can be up to 75 percent alcohol.

Once the drinkable alcohol is collected, some is put in a cask where it is aged for six months and sold. The rest is cut with water to produce white rum, which ends up being about 80 proof.

From there, some of the white rum is flavored with apples to make Appledore Rum or spices to make Spiced Rum.

“The trend in the last 10 years is moving toward flavored alcohol,” Pantelakos said. “The younger generation would rather have flavored than not.”

Appledore Rum is Tall Ship’s top seller, outselling all other products about four to one, he said.

Later this year, Pantelakos and Witham hope to introduce coconut rum. Witham has also been experimenting with gin, and Tall Ship is expected to start selling that spirit sometime soon.

But before any alcohol is sent to shelves or bars around the state, it is tested and retested for quality and flavor.

“We want it to be right,” Pantelakos said. “We can’t afford to lower prices to what some of the bigger distillers can, so when we produce something, we want it to be really high quality.”

Tall Ship’s rum sells for $27 and $28 per 750 milliliter bottle in New Hampshire Liquor and Wine outlets.

When it comes to marketing and selling alcohol, Pantelakos’ strategy is simple.

“Conquer your state before you try to conquer anything else,” he said.

After brief forays into Maine and Massachusetts, he realized it is easier and more profitable to focus in the Granite State before expanding beyond its borders.

Tall Ship’s rum is sold in 28 of New Hampshire’s state-run liquor stores. The vodka has made its way into 15. Pantelakos is hoping to sell in about 10 more stores in 2017.

Products are also sold in several restaurants in New Hampshire, including Rudi’s in Portsmouth and 7th Settlement in Dover. 7th Settlement was the first restaurant to sell Tall Ship rum.

While Pantelakos says it will still be a couple years before the distillery turns a profit, sales have been steadily increasing as the brand becomes better known. In 2016, Tall Ship moved between 500 and 600 cases.

One of the distillery’s newest products is called 260 Vodka, released in honor of former Greenland Police Chief Michael Maloney, who was killed on duty in April 2012, eight days before his retirement. Maloney’s badge number was 260.

Pantelakos is Maloney’s brother-in-law, and donates $2 from every bottle sold to the Chief Michael Maloney Memorial Fund, which assists injured emergency workers and their families.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.