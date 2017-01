TV, radio sports schedule for Jan. 10, 2017

BASKETBALL, HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

MCI at OCEANSIDE, 6:15 p.m., WBYA Islesboro (105.5 FM) radio

BASKETBALL, HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

CARIBOU at PRESQUE ISLE, 7 p.m., WHOU Houlton (100.1 FM), WOZI Presque Isle (101.9 FM) radio; Aroostookonline.com

MDI at OLD TOWN, 7 p.m., WDEA Ellsworth (1370 AM) radio; Internet: www.wdea.am

BASKETBALL, MEN’S COLLEGE

BAYLOR at WEST VIRGINIA, 7 p.m., ESPN2-TV

KENTUCKY at VANDERBILT, 7 p.m., ESPN-TV

XAVIER at VILLANOVA, 7 p.m., FS1-TV

INDIANA at MARYLAND, 9 p.m., ESPN-TV

KANSAS at OKLAHOMA, 9 p.m., ESPN2-TV

PROVIDENCE at DEPAUL, 9 p.m., FS1-TV

BASKETBALL, NBA

BOSTON at TORONTO, 7:30 p.m., Comcast SportsNet New England-TV; WEZQ Bangor, (92.9 FM) radio

GOLF

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, 3 p.m., The Golf Channel-TV

HOCKEY, NHL

BOSTON at ST. LOUIS, 8 p.m., NESN-TV